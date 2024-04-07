Monday’s total solar eclipse is causing excitement, prompting warnings for drivers to avoid driving from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. CDT if they cannot maintain focus on the road.

“Whether it’s texting behind the wheel or typing an address into your GPS, distractions can have devastating consequences,” said Sgt. Bridget Matt, public information officer for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in an interview with WJW-TV.

Viewers are advised to avoid driving during the eclipse and not to stop along the highway, which needs to remain clear for emergency vehicles.

The eclipse’s path of totality will span approximately 115 miles wide and extend over 10,000 miles long.

It will cross Mexico, 15 U.S. states, and Newfoundland, Canada.

Ohio newspaper from 1970 forecasting this year’s April 8 solar eclipse. [📸 u/Fleegle1834] pic.twitter.com/ecLtF9gYGQ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 7, 2024

Anyone wishing to view the historic spectacle is asked to refrain from driving and not pull over to the side of the road as that stretch of highway is needed for emergency vehicles.

“That is illegal to park on the side of the highway, we want to make sure that those lanes stay free from vehicles, in the event that there’s an actual emergency and our troopers and other emergency responders need to get to the location quickly,” Sgt. Matt told WJW.



The Texas Department of Public Safety has offered several eclipse safety tips for drivers:

Do not stop on roads to watch the eclipse. If observing, pull over safely, away from traffic.

Maintain focus on the road during the eclipse and do not use eclipse glasses while driving. Turn on vehicle lights if the skies darken.

Plan travel ahead, expect delays and consider carpooling. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles, anticipating stop-and-go traffic.

Make a communication plan with family and friends, as cell service may be affected by high demand.

Keep a full tank of gas and have water, snacks and other essentials in your vehicle.

For those wishing to view the historic moment the moon will totally eclipse the sun safely at home, Space.com is offering a livestream of the event

Several states that are in the direct path of the total eclipse have declared a state of emergency.

Last week, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, of Indiana, signed Executive Order 24-05, a statewide disaster emergency declaration ahead of Monday’s solar eclipse.

Space.com noted that those who are in the path of totality will be witness to several unique sights and experiences including:

Darkness in the day (typically a deep twilight) during totality.

A view of the solar corona during totality.

A view of pinkish ‘prominences’ (explosions) on the limb of the sun during totality.

A ‘diamond ring’ that begins and ends totality.

Shadow bands on the floor a few minutes before and after totality.

A noticeable drop in temperature.

Some people may even experience heightened emotions including feelings of joy, sadness or fear, and many might even cry.

Even during those few minutes, when the sun is completely covered by the moon, the fear that the sun might not re-emerge may take over. But the sun will shine again.

