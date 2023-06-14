Drollinger: There's Only 1 Way to Combat America's 'Establishment Revolution' - We Have to Go to the Top

American historian and political commentator Victor Davis Hanson has appropriately coined the term “Establishment Revolution” to describe the cultural wars we are now fighting on all fronts in America.

He notes that today’s insurrection is not like the ’60s hippie revolution of sorts, which was a bottom-up kind of revolt. Instead, this is a top-down revolution, an assault on our historical, biblical values propelled by a zealous mission to replace them with a woke ideology that is being thrust upon citizens.

“It is the establishment against we the people,” Hanson said in an interview with conservative talk show host Mark Levine. Woke ideology is both anti-American and violates the U.S. Constitution (as its proponents oppose free speech).

Hanson says America has found herself entrenched in this all-out Establishment Revolution wherein the leaders of five of the seven “Hills of Influence” are forcing their wokeness on much of the population who are biblical in their morality and worldview.

I believe Hanson’s analysis is right on. And the only way to combat this top-down evil influence is to take the gospel of Jesus Christ right to those individuals who are propagating a new, heinous morality — a morality that is not based on biblical revelation. You cannot expect someone who rejects the Author of Scripture to accept the precepts of his book.

The Hills of media, education, entertainment, sports and now, most recently, commerce are increasingly promulgating a secular ideology. All of them simultaneously display anti-Christian values and mock biblical principles.

But the jury is out as it relates to one of the seven Hills of Influence — civil government.

This Hill of Influence is still up for grabs — and it is the most influential of them all. It follows that evangelizing and discipling civil government leaders in Christ — imparting to them a Christian worldview at every level of their career path — is of the utmost importance!

I strongly believe that if the civil government Hill of Influence is lost, our nation will be irreparably damaged and, apart from a revival, will not be capable of resuscitation.

If we lose civil government to top-down woke secularism, the cultural battle will be over and the remaining Hill of Influence, the church, will experience persecution like never before in the history of the country. The noisy and well-positioned minority pushing this woke agenda will have won the Establishment Revolution. The biblically based majority population will have lost.

Believers in government stand in the way of the cultural takeover of our nation. The book of Joshua provides God’s example for political leaders under fire on the front lines. We study those examples in this week’s Bible study, “Countering America’s ‘Establishment Revolution.’”

Joshua was the understudy of Moses. In a seamless, selfless, submis­sive-to-God succession, Moses com­missioned his protégé to take the spot the more seasoned leader had held for so long.

Because of Israel’s disobedience, God told the Israelites they would not see the Promised Land, so they wandered in the wilderness for 40 years after being freed from Egypt. When that generation died, a new generation inherited God’s original promise to Abraham of a land, a seed and a bless­ing (Genesis 12:1-3).

The inhabitants of the land were descendants of Ham, a people who had degenerated into de­bauchery. God had been abundantly long-suffering with the Canaanites (the Amorite people), but in the end, his patience ran out. Their wor­ship of many gods in combination with moral decline gave way to his wrath.

Joshua’s invasion, properly un­derstood, is a mediatorial manifesta­tion of God’s vindication. Leviticus 18:25 reads: “For the land has become defiled, therefore I have brought its punishment upon it, so the land has spewed out its inhabitants.” God was about to vomit out a people steeped in iniquity.

To lead the new generation of Israel­ites on this God-given mis­sion was, to say the least, a huge undertaking, responsibility and bur­den. Apart from God’s empowerment, it was Mission Impossible, and God didn’t add, “Should you decide to accept it.” So it is with you in combating America’s slide into an aberrant woke morality.

In Chapter 1, God com­mands Joshua no less than four times to be strong and courageous, including in Joshua 1:6: “Be strong and courageous, for you shall give this people possession of the land which I swore to their fathers to give them.”

God further encourages him by saying, “Just as I have been with Moses, I will be with you; I will not fail you or forsake you” (1:5b). This promise to Joshua is a promise to you as well (Hebrews 13:5).

Take heart in these passages. Memorize and meditate fre­quently on them — given your assign­ment by God to be on the front lines of the Establishment Revolution battle.

This Bible study goes into detail with Scriptures to show God keeping his promises and Joshua’s faithfulness.

Joshua persevered for 20 years. How did he keep his strength and focus for such a long time? The answer is the key verse of the book, Joshua 1:8 (cf. 24:24): “This book of the law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it; for then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have success.”

Click here to read the full study which provides more historical perspective and the story in greater detail.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.