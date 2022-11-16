Drollinger: How the Scriptures Can Help After the Rigors of Election Season

Coming off a major election cycle is a time of special concern for public servants and citizens. While a win can lead to an adrenaline rush, a loss can lead to months, sometimes years, of debilitating depression.

While health and wellness are important to all of us, many “ministries” would have you seek health, wealth and prosperity as if they were primary objectives of the Bible. These ministries represent an aberrant man-centered, not God-centered, theology.

The Christian life is not about you; it’s about him! And he is the essential reason we must begin a topical study on health, wealth and prosperity with Ephesians 2:7 in view: “So that in the ages to come He might show the surpassing riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus.”

God’s whole economy of salvation is meant to show his attribute of grace. The context of this statement has to do with the redeeming work of Christ — in that the cross displays God’s grace. That he would save anyone from personal rebellion against him reflects his very nature.

By his abundant grace alone is anyone saved. Through these salvific kindnesses, God’s goodness and glory redound to all mankind in the past, present and future.

Why the Fall? Why the cross? God’s economy of the Fall and the cross (as compared to man’s never falling and God’s no longer needing to graciously save through his Son) serve to illuminate the grace of God. Otherwise, his attribute of grace would be inconspicuous to man. The point is that nothing in the Bible eclipses this overarching theme.

Make no mistake here — the big picture is all about the greatness of God!

Many other concerns within his Holy Writ, such as one’s health, peace of mind and well-being, are not the central focus of Scripture, but nonetheless serve to illustrate as well the surpassing riches of his grace.

The Scriptures certainly instruct us regarding a variety of subjects, such as self-help, relationships and ancient history. These numerous topics provide a roadmap for a happy family, among many other themes. In that God was in no way bound to provide us with all these helps, they too serve to a lesser degree to illustrate the surpassing riches of his grace. (I use the word “lesser” because the former, in order to provide redemption, cost him far more.)

With that important tenet established, how specifically can the Scriptures help you after the rigors of an election season? This week we turn to Proverbs and contemplate the sobriety of King Solomon and what he has to say about a sense of normal living — one that garners God’s blessing; spiritual, mental and physical health; and meaningful relationships.

This Bible study reveals the wisdom of King Solomon about how to maintain physical health and live a balanced life. The not-so-secret way for a believer to receive God’s blessings is through obedience to his Word. King Solomon says arrogance, disobedience, jealousy and self-pity are gangsters who are out to rob you of your physical health.

This study delves deeply into the issues of God’s blessings of joy and happiness, prosperity, long life and physical health. It addresses what the Bible says about the corporate blessings that are not only for individuals but also for society, which come through righteous living, righteous laws, hospitality, godly child-raising, loyalty and faithfulness.

It also warns about the behaviors that bring about an absence of God’s blessings, which manifest in a failure to heal, burnout and pain.

It is my prayer that this study will help you navigate to a closer relationship with him and a more balanced way of life. To read the entire study, click here.

