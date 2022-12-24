'Duck Dynasty' Star Deploys His 'Deer Magnet,' Stunning Hunting Ranch: 'We Had No Idea'

Si Robertson might be retired from his reed-making career at Duck Commander, but he still knows his stuff when it comes to a trophy hunt.

The former Duck Dynasty superstar brought his “deer magnet” out to Three Eagles Ranch in Texas and the Robertson team pulled in a massive buck.

That level of success is par for the course for the ranch, but it’s not normal for the deer magnet herself to make the perfect shot.

“When @sirobertson and the @officialduckcommander team says he’s bringing his deer magnet with him this year, we had no idea,” Three Eagles Ranch TX wrote in their post.

“Ms. BK was calm under pressure and made a perfect shot on this 6.5yr old brush country monster. We are already counting the days until y’all come back.

“Hopefully that secret biscuit recipe makes its way back to STX! Thanks again to @mackgreen_ for documenting the memories!”

That is an absolutely enormous animal the unidentified young lady brought down.

It looks like there are at least ten points on the thing, although even with all the angles provided, it’s difficult to say with certainty.

While not immediately clear how Ms. BK is related to the famous Uncle Si, it’s nearly a certainty that he’s extremely proud.

She did pull down a buck bigger than any many adult hunters will get to harvest, after all.

The ranch posted more photos of the incredible hunt in a separate post.

“It is an absolute pleasure having @sirobertson and the crew in camp again.

“Congratulations on an absolute hammer of a STX buck. A big thank you to @mackgreen_ for the epic photos and videos of these memories.”

Si Robertson and his family may not be making new TV episodes anymore, but their love of fun, their values, and their willingness to be themselves to the entire nation endeared them to the hearts of countless numbers of Americans.

Most importantly, the values they championed — faith, family and a deep appreciation for the outdoors — will resonate long after the last re-run airs.

