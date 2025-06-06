Share
News
"Duck Dynasty" cast members Kay Robertson and Willie Robertson speak to the media prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 24, 2013, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
"Duck Dynasty" cast members Kay Robertson and Willie Robertson speak to the media prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 24, 2013, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

'Duck Dynasty's' Miss Kay Is in Rough Shape After the Death of Phil Robertson: 'We're Trying to Help Her'

 By Jack Davis  June 6, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

Hard times are reverberating through the “Duck Dynasty” clan.

Kay Robertson, 77, who recently lost her husband, Phil Robertson, to Alzheimer’s, is battling her own health issues, her son Willie Robertson said, according to USA Today.

“Kay is not in the best of health,” Willie said. “We’re trying to help her out as much as we can.”

“Miss Kay,” as she is known, did not attend the June 1 premiere party for “Duck Dynasty: The Revival.”

“Some of it is she is just depressed. She lost her partner of 60 years,” Willie added, referring to his father.

“Mom was on the show at the beginning so we have some sweet moments with her,” Willie said.

Kay Robertson’s health battles were first revealed in April.

Jase Robertson, Willie’s brother, said then that he was worried about his mother’s life after infection set in after a fall, requiring her to be hospitalized, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“We were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it,” Jase said then.

Will you watch the ‘Duck Dynasty’ reboot?

“That’s what it seemed like in the moment. It seemed close there. So it was difficult,” he continued.

As noted by Fox News, at the time, Jase Robertson said his mom had to have “pretty much 24/7 professional healthcare.”

“Miss Kay” made an appearance in the June 1 premiere, which included a a baby shower for Xander, the third child born to Rebecca Robertson Loftin and John Reed Loftin, according to E! News.

“Father, we’re so grateful for everything you’ve done for us,” Kay said during the shower as she prayed.

“Father, thank you for the precious little babies. They are just worth everything. I know they work us to death and sometimes when they keep us up all night we wonder why we have them. But in his name, we pray. Amen.”

Related:
Phil Robertson's Granddaughter Reveals Some of His Powerful Final Words

In December, the Robertson family shared the news that Phil Robertson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and had also suffered from a rare blood disease.

Phil Robertson’s daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, shared the news of his passing last month.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,’” she posted on social media.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” she posted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Duck Dynasty's' Miss Kay Is in Rough Shape After the Death of Phil Robertson: 'We're Trying to Help Her'
Biden Only Hand-Signed a Single Pardon: Report
Joe Biden's Doctor Subpoenaed After Spurning Congress: 'This Is a Big Deal'
Cargo Ship Packed with Hundreds of EVs Now a Hair's Width Away from Becoming an Ecological Catastrophe
Senior Trump Official Reportedly Claims Fungus Smuggled by Chinese Researcher Was 'Attack on the American Food Supply'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation