'Duck Dynasty's' Miss Kay Is in Rough Shape After the Death of Phil Robertson: 'We're Trying to Help Her'

Hard times are reverberating through the “Duck Dynasty” clan.

Kay Robertson, 77, who recently lost her husband, Phil Robertson, to Alzheimer’s, is battling her own health issues, her son Willie Robertson said, according to USA Today.

“Kay is not in the best of health,” Willie said. “We’re trying to help her out as much as we can.”

“Miss Kay,” as she is known, did not attend the June 1 premiere party for “Duck Dynasty: The Revival.”

“Some of it is she is just depressed. She lost her partner of 60 years,” Willie added, referring to his father.

“Mom was on the show at the beginning so we have some sweet moments with her,” Willie said.

Kay Robertson’s health battles were first revealed in April.

Jase Robertson, Willie’s brother, said then that he was worried about his mother’s life after infection set in after a fall, requiring her to be hospitalized, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“We were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it,” Jase said then.

“That’s what it seemed like in the moment. It seemed close there. So it was difficult,” he continued.

As noted by Fox News, at the time, Jase Robertson said his mom had to have “pretty much 24/7 professional healthcare.”

“Miss Kay” made an appearance in the June 1 premiere, which included a a baby shower for Xander, the third child born to Rebecca Robertson Loftin and John Reed Loftin, according to E! News.

“Father, we’re so grateful for everything you’ve done for us,” Kay said during the shower as she prayed.

“Father, thank you for the precious little babies. They are just worth everything. I know they work us to death and sometimes when they keep us up all night we wonder why we have them. But in his name, we pray. Amen.”

In December, the Robertson family shared the news that Phil Robertson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and had also suffered from a rare blood disease.

Phil Robertson’s daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, shared the news of his passing last month.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,’” she posted on social media.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” she posted.

