Elderly Homeowner Turns Tables on Burglar, Holds Him at Gunpoint Until Police Arrive: Cops

The establishment media puts an extreme slant on news stories involving guns. Their focus is on gun violence committed by criminals. Their biased narrative puts more blame on the guns than on the people using them. Any commentary usually calls for plans to disarm law-abiding citizens, even though they are not the ones committing firearm violations.

The media also underplays how often guns are used for personal protection, which is one of the major reasons people choose to arm themselves. Guns are the great equalizer, providing a measure of security against aggression.

On July 19, one homeowner in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, exercised his right to self-defense. The elderly man used a gun to subdue a home-invading intruder. The trespasser was held at gunpoint by the homeowner until the police came. The alleged home invader was arrested and charged on a charge of second-degree forcible felony for burglary.

The Neptune Beach Police Department shared on Facebook that they were called to the couple’s home, where a man identified as Antonio Grant reportedly forced the rear door open.

Jacksonville NBC station WJXT-TV said the alleged intruder had a long police record. Grant had just been released from prison after serving time for an attempted forcible sexual battery in 2018.

At the time of that earlier 2018 arrest, a journalist tweeted it was Grant’s 19th arrest in four years.







This week’s #JaxBeach sex battery arrest was Antonio Grant’s 19th arrest in #Duval County in the past 4 years. He was also arrested on a sexual battery charge last year after a woman accused him of groping her and trying to pull down her pants. Charge was eventually dropped. pic.twitter.com/sDTExvZcgJ — Jenna Bourne (@jennabourneWTSP) October 6, 2018

It is terrible to imagine what could have happened to this couple if the elderly man had not owned a gun. He probably would have been no match for this career criminal. This was exactly the sort of situation that reinforces the need for citizen gun ownership.

Should every homeowner have a gun? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

At the federal level, the Biden administration shows no respect for the Second Amendment, proposing billions in spending to crack down on guns. The progressive war on our right to bear arms continues, even as the Supreme Court issues rulings supporting that freedom.

For example, in the 2022 New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen case, the court determined citizens do have the right to carry firearms outside their homes without having a state-determined “proper cause.”

Gun laws are often a more local matter, with blue states known for more restrictions. New York is one of the worst states for gun rights. Even after the Bruen decision, the state government continued to pass constitutionally questionable laws trying to limit access to guns by law-abiding citizens.

It was an important factor that the elderly man who held the burglar at gunpoint lived in Florida, which has a much better track record on gun rights.

As Governor Ron DeSantis warned potential looters in 2022, “I can tell you in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home. And I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state.”

Leftists call for citizen disarmament, which would leave the law-abiding vulnerable. Gun-control advocates deliberately overlook the biggest problem. As a grieving father had to remind anti-gun-nut Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, criminals do not respect gun-free zones.

Hey Gavin, my daughter Alaina was killed at Parkland and I support permit-less carry in Florida. If my daughter were alive she’d be carrying, because she would be defenseless in a gun free zone. Sit this one out. https://t.co/htDcUnVK73 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) February 1, 2023

In America, you should be able to legally protect your home with whatever gun you feel comfortable with.

This story of the elderly homeowner defending life and property with a gun had a happy ending and deserved more coverage than it received.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.