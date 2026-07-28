Elderly Roman Catholic Bishop Detained in Nicaragua Amid Increasing Persecution

An elderly Roman Catholic bishop was detained over the course of two days in Nicaragua as the nation’s government becomes increasingly adversarial toward Christians.

Juan Abelardo Mata Guevara, the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Estelí, retired in 2020 but accepted an invitation to officiate a service on June 28, according to a report from International Christian Concern.

“During the service, he referred to religious persecution in Nicaragua in his prayers, mentioning recent cases of prominent religious leaders forced into exile or under house arrest,” the ministry said.

The report added that “it is believed these statements were reported by spies in churches who recorded homilies and prayers and reported them to the National Police.”

Mata Guevara, who has a pacemaker and is a cancer survivor, was then detained by the National Police on the afternoon of June 29.

He was taken to the El Chipote Maximum Security Prison in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua.

He was released at 6:45 p.m. that evening, but then arrested on the morning of June 30 and held again through 4 p.m.

The National Catholic Reporter claimed that Mata Guevara “has given statements regarding various episodes of violation of National Laws, which the Nicaraguan people have known about at different times.”

While the Nicaraguan government asserted that Mata Guevara was able to return home — where he would face the threat of constant surveillance — Nicaraguan news outlet Confidencial reported that his whereabouts are still unknown, per the National Catholic Reporter.

Martha Patricia Molina, an attorney who has been exiled from Nicaragua, said via social media on July 4 that “the bishop IS NOT AT HIS HOME.”

“The priests who are informed about the case have confirmed this to me,” she added.

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs condemned the detainment of Mata Guevara.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Nicaraguan Bishop Abelardo Mata who has been arbitrarily detained by the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship,” the agency said on July 4.

“80-year old Bishop Mata poses no threat to the regime and his health is fragile. We further condemn the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship’s continued cruel religious persecution and repression.”

Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, concurred with the sentiment.

“The regime must immediately provide proof that Msgr. Mata is alive, release him immediately and unconditionally, and END, once and for all, its persecution of the Nicaraguan people and its vicious attacks on religious freedom,” the lawmaker said.

Open Doors ranks Nicaragua as No. 32 on their World Watch List of nations for Christian persecution.

“Christians in Nicaragua are increasingly being silenced under the dictatorial rule of the co-presidents Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo,” the ministry said.

“Believers who raise their voices against the government over issues including human rights violations have faced surveillance, intimidation and imprisonment.”

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