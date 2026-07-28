ICE Detains Canadian Accused of Slapping Teenager With Pro-Trump Clothes

A Canadian woman allegedly attacked a teenage girl wearing sweatpants with the words “Trump” and “ICE” on them.

Kaitlyn Tracey, 33, approached the teenager and three of her friends on July 3 as they were walking on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, according to a report from NJ.com.

Tracey was reportedly recording with her phone and yelling at two of them about their clothing, after which she allegedly slapped one of them across the face and body.

“The female suspect began yelling at the female juvenile over patriotic colored sweatpants with political wording,” Point Pleasant Beach Police Department said in a statement.

“The female suspect was then seen on video striking the juvenile female, once to the body and once to the face, with an open hand. The female suspect then left the scene without being identified.”

NJ.com reported that the age of the victim was redacted in court documents. She was not injured during the attack.

Tracey fled but was arrested a few days later after police investigated.

The assault had been captured on surveillance video.

She was detained in Ocean County Jail and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment, and obstruction.

Tracey is a Canadian citizen and entered the United States via passport in 2024.

A man who said he is her husband said she would be turned over to ICE.

She is now scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 4.

Point Pleasant Beach Police Department also credited the Toronto Police Service and the U.S. Custom and Border Protection Intelligence Team “for their assistance during this investigation.”

The New York Post reported that her husband, Matt Geroni, is a TikTok influencer who “previously posted disturbing videos wishing for President Trump’s assassination and praying for the president’s family to get cancer.”

Geroni is now trying to raise money for his wife’s legal defense.

The outlet also reported that Tracey is being held at the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, which has been the subject of frequent left-wing protests.

The Department of Homeland Security said Tracey had overstayed her visa and was illegally present in the United States when she was arrested.

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