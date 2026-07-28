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A close-up shot of an ICE official's vest as he provides security in the French Quarter prior to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 8, 2025 in New Orleans.
A close-up shot of an ICE official's vest as he provides security in the French Quarter prior to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 8, 2025 in New Orleans. (Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty Images)

ICE Detains Canadian Accused of Slapping Teenager With Pro-Trump Clothes

 By Michael Austin  July 28, 2026 at 6:30am
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A Canadian woman allegedly attacked a teenage girl wearing sweatpants with the words “Trump” and “ICE” on them.

Kaitlyn Tracey, 33, approached the teenager and three of her friends on July 3 as they were walking on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, according to a report from NJ.com.

Tracey was reportedly recording with her phone and yelling at two of them about their clothing, after which she allegedly slapped one of them across the face and body.

“The female suspect began yelling at the female juvenile over patriotic colored sweatpants with political wording,” Point Pleasant Beach Police Department said in a statement.

“The female suspect was then seen on video striking the juvenile female, once to the body and once to the face, with an open hand. The female suspect then left the scene without being identified.”

NJ.com reported that the age of the victim was redacted in court documents. She was not injured during the attack.

Tracey fled but was arrested a few days later after police investigated.

The assault had been captured on surveillance video.

She was detained in Ocean County Jail and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment, and obstruction.

Tracey is a Canadian citizen and entered the United States via passport in 2024.

A man who said he is her husband said she would be turned over to ICE.

She is now scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 4.

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Point Pleasant Beach Police Department also credited the Toronto Police Service and the U.S. Custom and Border Protection Intelligence Team “for their assistance during this investigation.”

The New York Post reported that her husband, Matt Geroni, is a TikTok influencer who “previously posted disturbing videos wishing for President Trump’s assassination and praying for the president’s family to get cancer.”

Geroni is now trying to raise money for his wife’s legal defense.

The outlet also reported that Tracey is being held at the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, which has been the subject of frequent left-wing protests.

The Department of Homeland Security said Tracey had overstayed her visa and was illegally present in the United States when she was arrested.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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