Elon Musk made the remarks Tuesday while being interviewed at the the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Qatar.
Elon Musk made the remarks Tuesday while being interviewed at the the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Qatar.

Elon Musk Announces Significant Change to His Political Strategy Going Forward: 'I've Done Enough'

 By Bryan Chai  May 20, 2025 at 1:10pm
In a move that could mildly sting the GOP’s short-term political aspirations, it appears megadonor Elon Musk will be tightening up his coffers.

Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, spoke at the Qatar Economic Forum Tuesday, outlining his newfound political strategy.

Independent journalist Sawyer Merritt posted the relevant clip on X:

“You’ve spent a lot more money on the last U.S. election that you envisaged when you were speaking here three years ago,” prefaced the forum host, while Musk was speaking via teleconference.

“Are you going to continue to spend at that kind of level on future elections?” she asked in follow-up.

“I think, in terms of political spending, I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” Musk said.

“And why is that?” the host asked.

“I think I’ve done enough,” Musk answered.

“Is it because of blowback?”

Musk made it clear that the blowback mattered little to him — and that he wasn’t completely closing up his coffers.

“Well, if I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it,” Musk said. “I do not currently see a reason.”

“What about political influence beyond the U.S.?” the host again asked in follow-up. “How often do you speak to [Russian President Vladimir Putin]?”

Musk, making a face, answered, “I don’t speak to President Putin.”

He then recalled that he was on a video call with him about five years ago, but apart from that, Musk had never spoken to the Russian oligarch.

The tech mogul, clearly a bit annoyed, then turned it around on the questioning host.

“But why would you think I speak to President Putin?” Musk asked the host, this time, as an audible response arose from the audience. “Oh, I get it, you believe the legacy media.”

According to The Washington Post, Musk donated a whopping $288 million on the 2024 election to help get President Donald Trump elected.

That’s nothing to sneeze at, and the GOP will certainly feel a short-term sting from losing out on a chunk of it — especially during the 2026 midterms.

But by that same token, Musk is a relative newcomer to the political spending arena, and the Republican Party has won plenty of elections before the billionaire entered the fray.

Of note, Musk has recently spoken out about a more general move away from politics, not just political spending, with a late April announcement confirming as much.

Elon Musk Announces Significant Change to His Political Strategy Going Forward: 'I've Done Enough'
