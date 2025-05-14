Share
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, talks with Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, as they view an exhibit in the old district of Diriyah on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Commentary
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, talks with Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, as they view an exhibit in the old district of Diriyah on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Watch: Musk Drops Dad Joke at Saudi Meeting That Flies Under Most People's Radar - Can You Catch It?

 By Randy DeSoto  May 14, 2025 at 4:58pm
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s attempt at a “dad joke” didn’t exactly hit comedy paydirt when delivered to a Saudi crowd in Riyadh on Tuesday, but his follow-up drew applause.

The essence of a dad joke is that it has a silly pun or something else that may bring a smile to your face, despite being kind of dorky.

Such was Musk’s joke during a sit-down at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum — headlined by President Donald Trump — when the topic of what ventures he could bring to the Middle Eastern kingdom came up.

They included robots for manufacturing and Tesla robotaxis, while Musk noted the country had already committed to bringing in Starlink for maritime and air use.

The entrepreneur then made a pitch to bring another one of his ventures to Saudi Arabia.

“I have a company called The Boring Company, which sounds kinda boring, but it literally bores tunnels,” he said. “To solve traffic, you really need to go 3D with roads.”

“And by using tunnels, you can essentially create like a wormhole, like a warp tunnel from one part of the city to another and alleviate traffic,” he continued.

Riyadh is a city of about 8 million people, so no doubt it has traffic issues.

At this point has Musk surpassed Edison as possibly America’s greatest inventor?

“We’ve actually already done this, proof of concept, in Vegas,” Musk said. “So there are working tunnels in Las Vegas that you can use. It feels like teleporting from one part of Vegas to another.”

“I always say that my joke is like tunnels are underappreciated,” he added.

Get it? They are appreciated when you’re “under” the ground and moving quickly from one place to another. So it’s kind of punny.

The interviewer laughed, but the crowd didn’t.

“Not always a hit,” Musk acknowledged, which drew laughs and applause from the audience.

Musk was one of several CEOs in Riyadh for the investment forum, CNBC reported.

Others included Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Alphabet President Ruth Porat, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

In addition to his business ventures, Musk has been heading Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, but is expected to step down into more of a consultant capacity this month.

Watch: Musk Drops Dad Joke at Saudi Meeting That Flies Under Most People's Radar - Can You Catch It?
