Elon Musk Declares He Agrees With the Teachings of Jesus, Prompting Christians Everywhere to Share the Final Portions of the Gospel With Him

Billionaire Businessman Elon Musk made a statement via social media platform X Tuesday that has left the Christian world urging him to take a step forward.

Musk wrote in a short post, saying “I agree with the teachings of Jesus.”

This was in response to the account called The Art of Purpose telling its followers, “Someone needs to evangelize Elon Musk

“Who will lead him to Christ?”

I agree with the teachings of Jesus — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2026

The same account told him “Brother you are so close I’m rooting for you.”

Brother you are so close I’m rooting for you — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 🇺🇸 (@creation247) February 17, 2026

Other users were quick to reply, noting that this was only a step in the right direction: accepting him as a Lord and savior.

One told him “You are so close. Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one gets to the Father but through Him.

“He lived a sinless life and died a sinner’s death on the cross and rose again on the third day so that you could be set free from your sins. Accept Him as your Lord and Savior. Repent of your sins. Believe, and you will be free,” the post read.

“I am praying for your salvation, Elon. God bless you.”

You are so close. Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one gets to the Father but through Him. He lived a sinless life and died a sinner’s death on the cross and rose again on the third day so that you could be set free from your sins. Accept Him as your… — Renatta (@Renatta) February 17, 2026

Another wrote, “Praying for you Elon. Repent and believe in the gospel of Jesus Christ!”

Praying for you Elon. Repent and believe in the gospel of Jesus Christ! — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) February 17, 2026

Pastor Dale Partridge also chimed in, specifically quoting James 2:19, “You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that—and shudder.”

“The problem is that ‘even the demons believe’ the teachings of Jesus (James 2:19). You must submit to Him has Lord and God. Praying for you,” he wrote.

The problem is that “even the demons believe” the teachings of Jesus (James 2:19). You must submit to Him has Lord and God. Praying for you. — Dale Partridge (@dalepartridge) February 18, 2026

As those users and numerous others noted, there is a difference between believing Christ was a good teacher and accepting Him as the messiah.

Pastor Adrian Rodgers said, “Salvation does not come by learning from the life of Christ but by receiving life from the death of Christ.”

Christ stated in John 14:6,” I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Atheists can agree that Jesus was a good teacher, they can follow his words by loving each other, helping their neighbor, and practicing humility, but it does not matter if they won’t accept him as the Son of God.

For someone as influential as Musk, doing so would have massive implications.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.