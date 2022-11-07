Parler Share
News

Elon Musk Doubles Down on Free Speech Promise, Permitting 'Personal Safety Risk' to Prove His Point

 By Abby Liebing  November 7, 2022 at 12:27pm
Parler Share

As changes to Twitter under Elon Musk’s new ownership continue to unfold, on Sunday Musk reiterated his promise to uphold free speech on the platform, even if it means keeping the account that tracks his personal jet active.

There is an account, @ElonJet, that tracks the whereabouts Musk’s private jet using ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast) data.

The account is run by University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney.

But even though this account is tracking Musk’s jet, Musk tweeted on Sunday that he was so dedicated to free speech that he would not ban the account, even though it could potentially be a safety issue for the billionaire.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Musk tweeted.

Trending:
DeSantis' Election Crime Unit Makes Another Major Illegal Voting Arrest Connected to Elections in Multiple States

The account tracking the jet’s location did note in January that it is legal to tweet information about Musk’s jet since ADS-B data concerning the location and flight of aircraft all around the world is public.

“This account has every right to post jet whereabouts, ADS-B data is public, every aircraft in the world is required to have a transponder, Even AF1 (@AirForceTrack) Twitter policy states data found on other sites is allowed to be shared here as well,” it tweeted.

However, according to Business Insider, Musk actually asked Sweeney to delete the account in January.

Musk even offered him $5,000.

But Sweeney refused because he “had put a lot of work into the account and got too much satisfaction from doing it, saying he would need $50,000 to give it up,” Insider reported.

In light of Musk’s Oct. 27 acquisition of Twitter and his promises to keep the platform dedicated to free speech, his new attention to Sweeney’s account actually made Sweeney proud, he told Insider.

Related:
Twitter Drops the Hammer on Kathy Griffin After She Crosses Elon Musk's New Line
Do you think that Musk's Twitter purchase will be good for humanity?

“I kind of figured that was his stance because if it wasn’t people would be after him for saying one thing and then coming and banning my account. It’s still cool to see that he actually said something and acknowledged my account,” Sweeney said.

Musk’s acknowledgment of Sweeney’s account and his announced dedication to free speech comes after other comments from Musk about his plans to make Twitter a “common digital town square,” as his tweeted statement to advertisers on Oct. 27 described.

Musk had commented before how he wanted to make Twitter a more open platform, and as soon as he officially acquired the social media giant, he stated those intentions once again.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote in his statement to advertisers.

Musk’s subsequent decision to let Sweeney’s account remain active seems to be his testament and proof of these earlier promises.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Elon Musk Doubles Down on Free Speech Promise, Permitting 'Personal Safety Risk' to Prove His Point
Soccer Star Sentenced to 10 Months in Prison for Voicing His Thoughts on Transgender People
Military to Become Involved with Elections in Key Battleground States
Musk Takes Ownership of Twitter, Then Fans Notice What Happened to Ex-GF Amber Heard's Account
Automaker Won't Build Electric Vehicles in US Because Workers Make More Flipping Burgers at McDonald's
See more...

Conversation