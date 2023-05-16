Elon Musk Forced to Hand Over Docs to Gov't in Lawsuit Involving Jeffery Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a lawsuit alleging JPMorgan Chase was aware of and benefited from the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking, according to court documents.

The Virgin Islands said it had grounds to suspect that Epstein might have referred or tried to refer Musk to the banking giant as a client, according to court documents.

Musk is one of several billionaires who have received subpoenas from the Virgin Islands, including Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The subpoena from the U.S. territory requests Musk produce documents showing his communications with JPMorgan about Epstein and communications with Epstein about JPMorgan.

It also asks him to produce “documents reflecting or regarding fees [he] paid to Epstein and/or JPMorgan in connection with [his] accounts, transactions, or relationship at JPMorgan” and “documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.”

The Virgin Islands said in the filing that it had attempted to serve Musk with the subpoena on April 28 but was unsuccessful.

Musk responded to a post about the subpoena on Twitter, tweeting, “This is idiotic on so many levels.”

“1. That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever,” he said.

“2. The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd.

“3. JPM let Tesla down ten years ago, despite having Tesla’s global commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them.”

