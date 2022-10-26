Elon Musk Posts Video at Twitter HQ After Changing Bio: 'It's Happening'

Less than 48 hours before he’s set to sign the paperwork to take over social media giant Twitter, Elon Musk made a viral entrance at the company’s Market Street headquarters in downtown San Francisco.

After a rocky, multi-month process, Musk recently agreed to close the $44 billion deal after negotiations with Twitter’s board eventually went sour and wound up in court.

On Wednesday, Musk broke the internet when he released a video clip showing himself walking through Twitter’s front door, carrying what appears to be a common restroom sink. The caption for the video simply read, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Musk’s sense of humor was firing on all cylinders Wednesday, as he also changed his Twitter bio to read, “Chief Twit.”

Elon Musk just changed his bio to “Chief Twit” pic.twitter.com/NedXCF1wlW — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 26, 2022

Podcast host Benny Johnson wrote, “It’s happening” in response to Musk’s video.

It’s happening. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2022

Early social media reaction to Musk’s entry at Twitter headquarters was overwhelmingly enthusiastic from a long list of conservative influencers and pundits, including Students for Trump Founder Ryan Fournier.

Now the fun begins! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 26, 2022

Conservative commentator Lavern Spicer tweeted, “My man!!!! I thought you was going to let us down but you did it.” Spicer was referring to a period of time where it appeared as if the Musk takeover wasn’t going to happen, especially as both sides ended up balking on the deal before Twitter finally requested the courts to compel him to follow through on the deal.

Musk had developed severe reservations about moving forward with the deal after he claimed Twitter wasn’t forthright with him about the number of “bots” currently active on the platform that reportedly made up a measurable percentage of the platform’s users — a key figure in determining the valuation of the company.

A judge had finally ruled in early October that Musk had until Oct. 28 to close the deal, and it appears as if the Tesla and SpaceX founder is on schedule.

A Twitter user called Catturd, a mega-popular influencer and critic of Twitter’s history of past censorship, pleaded with Musk to stick to his promise that Twitter will return to its free speech roots.

The algorithms hide people like me and others – I hope you’re going to release us from thought police prison on day one. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 26, 2022

While Musk and others had fun with the latest development, thousands of Twitter employees inched closer to losing their jobs, as it was reported earlier in the week that Musk is set to fire up to 75 percent of Twitter’s existing workforce, as well as require most home-based workers to return to the office.

A report from The Washington Post indicated that Musk is set to “gut” the company’s workforce, with the aim of going from 7,500 employees down to 2,000 employees.

The announcement sparked a group of Twitter employees to pen an open letter to Musk in which they expressed their concerns about the mass cuts, and added that they believe the “public conversation is in jeopardy,” according to Fox News.

Musk is expected to formally take control of the company on Friday.

