Elon Musk Publicly Hangs Jimmy Fallon Out to Dry After Viral Hashtag Sends the Internet Ablaze

This might be the best thing Elon Musk has done since taking over Twitter — ignoring Jimmy Fallon.

Yesterday, the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon went viral. The only problem with that, of course, was the Fallon was still alive. (He still is today, so far as I know.)

Fallon, either annoyed by the hashtag or perhaps just playing along, tweeted at Musk, asking for help.

Musk was not quite as helpful as Fallon might have hoped.

Fix what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

About three hours later, Musk tweeted at @CommunityNotes, apparently suggesting that the new pilot program designed to combat misinformation on the platform could help.

Sounds like a job for @CommunityNotes! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

I sort of hope they leave it alone, because the tweets — both before Musk’s involvement and after — have made my day so far.

Here are just a few that caught my fancy, either because I found them particularly amusing or because I’m simply floored at the amount of work some people will put into a tweet. (It’s all I can do to remember to proofread mine … and I don’t always do that.) You can go here if you’re interested in seeing more.

Owner and founder of Jimmy Johns Jimmy Fallon has passed away last night. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/m9osplkzqX — John Popcorn 🇺🇦 (@JohnnyPopcorn) November 16, 2022

I can’t believe you’re gone. Fly high Jimmy Falcon. Gone way too soon 🥺 #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/NHUW5wF1yS — Emily Love (@HeyItsEmilyL) November 16, 2022

Its like i can still hear his voice#RIPJimmyFallon https://t.co/KMu6RDuZ0v — Dr hives MD (@DrHives) November 16, 2022

Jimmy Fallon showing up to The Tonight Show after #RIPJimmyFallon trending: pic.twitter.com/iL00wASlKA — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) November 16, 2022

Jimmy was such a kind soul. I always liked Conan more than him because he was actually funny, had talent, and didn’t laugh at his own jokes (as much as Jimmy), but I can definitely say that Jimmy Fallon was at least my 2nd favorite late night TV host named Jimmy. #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/s16ggi6X1u — BK_Blue_22 🤝 (@BKBlue22) November 16, 2022

Ligma, if you don’t know, is a fictional disease made up for such a time as this — death hoaxes on the interwebs. But the real question about this tweet is: What’s up with Fallon’s hair?

Can’t believe he died of ligma #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/4NKWyQI0wS — Men Enthusiast posting L’s (@MenEnthusiast2) November 16, 2022

seth meyers upon hearing that he will be the host of the tonight show following the passing of jimmy fallon. #RIPJimmyFallon 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/yw7bIGupxl — Beep (@thebeepthemeep) November 16, 2022

This one made me laugh, probably because my kids watched so much of this cartoon back in the day:

Devastated to hear that Jimmy passed around. #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/3FBlpvUrg8 — Smug Cat (@ASmugKitty) November 16, 2022

And finally, I don’t know why, but this one made me laugh hard.

At any rate, it appears that Musk is trying to make good on his promise that comedy is now legal again on Twitter, although I’m not sure much of a consolation that is to Jimmy Fallon.

Not that I can claim to care much, since I spend most of my time ignoring Jimmy Fallon.

Just like Elon Musk.

