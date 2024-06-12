TikTok Boss Hit with Stage-4 Cancer Diagnosis After Ignoring Symptom from Half Marathon - 'Shocked and Devastated'

Govind Sandhu, head of global music partnerships for TikTok Australia, received a diagnosis of stage-four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after his knee was swollen following a half-marathon in Sydney in September.
“So today was the first day that I got a preliminary diagnosis of my condition,” Sandhu said in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Tuesday but made, he said, “over the weekend.”
“Over the last six weeks, I haven’t been feeling well at all,” he added, saying that he finished the half marathon and has felt like he has been going downhill since.
He said his knee was swollen following the half marathon, but the attributed that to an injury received during trailrunning.
His other symptoms included “really bad body aches and sweats and everything that would make you think it was the flu, or COVID,” he said.
