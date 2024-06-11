Share
Elon Musk Responds to Latest Apple Partnership - Threatens Total Ban

 By Jack Davis  June 11, 2024 at 7:59am
Elon Musk has threatened to ban Apple devices from the companies he owns because the inclusion of Open AI on its products is a security issue.

On Monday, Apple announced that new software in iPhones will have an artificial intelligence feature as it updates its voice assistant, Siri, according to CNBC. Siri will be able to connect to Open AI’s ChatGPT chatbot. Apple said it will also use its own AI and the connection to Open AI is optional.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users.

“Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user’s personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence.”

In response to the Apple announcement, Musk said he might ban the company’s devices at Tesla, SpaceX and X, which collectively employ more than 100,000 people, according to CBS News.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk said in a Monday post on X.

“And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” he wrote.

“It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river,” Musk posted.

In another post, after noting a Chat GPT response said it would not be OK to “misgender” Caitlyn Jenner to stop a nuclear apocalypse, Musk wrote, “Now imagine if an AI trained in this way grows in power immensely.”

“Either stop this creepy spyware or all Apple devices will be banned from the premises of my companies,” he said.

Musk was a co-founder of Open AI in 2015 but left its board in 2018.

He has since been a critic of Open AI.

Ben Bajarin, CEO of consulting firm Creative Strategies, said Apple is trying to stress that privacy will remain strong when data is stored on a private cloud, according to Reuters.

“What [Apple] is trying to now add to the narrative is when [data] leaves and goes to the secure private cloud, it’s similarly taking that same user data anonymization and firewalling of that information to you. Apple really never sees that,” he said.

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

