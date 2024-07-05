Betting against Tesla is a losing proposition, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Tuesday.

Coming off a stock surge, Musk took aim at rival mogul Bill Gates while saying the company’s future will be even better.

“Once Tesla fully solves autonomy and has Optimus in volume production, anyone still holding a short position will be obliterated. Even Gates,” Musk posted on X.

Optimus is a robot Tesla is developing that Musk has said could make his company worth $25 trillion when it is ready for the market, according to Forbes.

😂 Once Tesla fully solves autonomy and has Optimus in volume production, anyone still holding a short position will be obliterated. Even Gates. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2024



In 2022, Musk revealed that Gates was short-selling Tesla stock. Short-selling is a tactic used when investors expect a stock price to fall. In a series of texts, Musk upbraided Gates for the tactic.

“Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change,” Musk wrote, according to Fortune.

On Tuesday, Musk revealed that Tesla deliveries dipped less than expected in the second quarter of the year, according to CNBC.

NEWS: Tesla showcased its second-generation Optimus humanoid robot at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Thursday, making it one of the few American AI products seen at China’s top AI show. “The single Optimus shown at the Shanghai event attracted a lot… pic.twitter.com/CNUy1092ph — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 5, 2024

Who do you respect more? Bill Gates Elon Musk

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Bill Gates: 0% (0 Votes) Elon Musk: 0% (0 Votes)

The company topped Wall Street estimates by selling 443,956 vehicles in the second quarter for a 4.8 percent decline from 2023, a much lower drop than the 8.5 percent dip in the first quarter.

That led to a 17 percent stock increase that cost short sellers, such as Gates, a potential $3.5 billion, data from S3 Partners indicated.

Betting against Musk looked like a good idea in April when the stock hit bottom, but since then, Tesla’s stock price has risen 73 percent.

Woah, @Tesla’s “one more thing” A preview of the future ride hailing app for Cybercab/Robotaxi!$TSLA

pic.twitter.com/hohVkqSAHA — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) June 13, 2024

In the second quarter, Tesla offered a variety of incentives to buyers.

“Clearly the financing promos on both the Model Y and Model 3 drove considerable volume growth, but as we have seen with other sizable price cuts and discounts, demand is pulled forward and new demand must be created in 3Q and beyond, which has proven challenging over the last 18 months,” Ronald Jewsikow, an analyst at Guggenheim Partners, wrote in a client note on Wednesday.

Yeah, it’s awesome. Once you use Tesla Autopilot/FSD for commuting, you won’t use any other car. https://t.co/5qGBhcredR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2024

As Tesla battles to rule in the increasingly competitive EV market, Musk is looking beyond cars, through development and marketing of the Optimus humanoid robot and a “CyberCab” robotaxi, according to Fortune.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.