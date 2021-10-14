President Joe Biden was recognized for national supply chain issues and their accompanying shortages on Twitter Thursday as social media users took it to the White House over empty grocery store shelves and the threat of a sour Christmas.

A day after Biden addressed a backlog of international shipping at U.S. ports and truck driver shortages without taking any questions, the hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe became the number one trend on Twitter. Users on the left-wing social media platform started a major conversation about the potential for coming gaps in the supply chain.

#EmptyShelvesJoe just hit the number 1 trend nationwide amid Biden’s supply chain crisis — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 14, 2021

Rumor has it Corn Pop is going to fix the supply chain.#EmptyShelvesJoe — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) October 14, 2021

81 million people really voted for a senile sleepy pudding man who has managed to make the shelves in America look like Venezuela in less than a year? #EmptyShelvesJoe — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) October 14, 2021

Ya’ll can kiss Black Friday goodbye thanks to #EmptyShelvesJoe — 🇺🇸Tiff 🇺🇸 (@LATiffani1) October 14, 2021

Just went food shopping…again…thanks #EmptyShelvesJoe I really love having to go every day now in order to find what used to take one trip. pic.twitter.com/q7eZtRPTUT — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) October 14, 2021

Anyone else remember all of the empty shelves in every store everywhere in 2020 under the former guy? #EmptyShelvesJoe — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 14, 2021

But the trend for some appeared more indicative of nine months of Biden’s failure to lift up the economy and unify the country. Those people also shared their gripes:

How one man ruined the most powerful nation on earth in less than a year is remarkable. #EmptyShelvesJoe. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 14, 2021

The supply chain is broken, inflation is insane, gas prices are the highest in 7 years, we were humiliated by the Taliban, the border is a disaster, but no mean tweets. And there are still people who will vote for this nightmare.#EmptyShelvesJoe. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 14, 2021

Business owners have a constitutional and patriotic responsibility to ignore Biden’s emergency order. Civil Disobedience is the answer. #EmptyShelvesJoe — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 14, 2021

Biden on Wednesday spoke about the supply chain issues from the White House. He proposed keeping ports open for longer hours and suggested truckers should also deliver goods at night — seemingly unaware that many truckers have for years driven to deliver goods in the dark.

Biden said his administration is working to address bottlenecks, but also called on the private sector to do more. He called on companies such a Walmart to sharpen up their logistical operations. He then took flak for refusing to take any questions from reporters:

Following a speech about addressing supply chain issues, Biden once again walks off without taking questions from reporters. pic.twitter.com/hPz18eZCvw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 13, 2021

Joe Biden walks away as reporters ask about Christmas packages showing up on time this year pic.twitter.com/jakzTyt4b3 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 13, 2021

Biden departs his supply chain briefing taking no questions. pic.twitter.com/Y4OJ5H4eMq — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2021

The comments from Biden came after a White House source told Reuters on Tuesday “There will be things that people can’t get” for Christmas.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is among those in charge of securing critical supply chains.

