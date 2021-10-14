Share
News

#EmptyShelvesJoe Trends Nationwide in Brutal Attack on American Supply Chain Crisis

 By Kipp Jones  October 14, 2021 at 2:16pm
Share

President Joe Biden was recognized for national supply chain issues and their accompanying shortages on Twitter Thursday as social media users took it to the White House over empty grocery store shelves and the threat of a sour Christmas.

A day after Biden addressed a backlog of international shipping at U.S. ports and truck driver shortages without taking any questions, the hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe became the number one trend on Twitter. Users on the left-wing social media platform started a major conversation about the potential for coming gaps in the supply chain.

Trending:
Federal Judge Rules Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandates Must Be Allowed

Related:
Rep. Biggs Visits Wasted Border Wall Materials, Demands Biden Restart Construction 'Now'

But the trend for some appeared more indicative of nine months of Biden’s failure to lift up the economy and unify the country. Those people also shared their gripes:

Biden on Wednesday spoke about the supply chain issues from the White House. He proposed keeping ports open for longer hours and suggested truckers should also deliver goods at night — seemingly unaware that many truckers have for years driven to deliver goods in the dark.

Biden said his administration is working to address bottlenecks, but also called on the private sector to do more. He called on companies such a Walmart to sharpen up their logistical operations. He then took flak for refusing to take any questions from reporters:

The comments from Biden came after a White House source told Reuters on Tuesday “There will be things that people can’t get” for Christmas.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is among those in charge of securing critical supply chains.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
#EmptyShelvesJoe Trends Nationwide in Brutal Attack on American Supply Chain Crisis
In Response to Flood of Afghan Refugees, New Bill Would Give Governors Powerful 'Veto' Ability
More Than 10,000 John Deere Employees Go on Strike: 'The Whole Nation's Going to Be Watching Us'
Number of Americans Who Quit in August Hits 21 Year High as Biden's Economy Burns to the Ground
Republican Wins Special Election to Flip Seat Held by Democrats for Decades
See more...

Conversation