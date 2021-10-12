Biden's Inability to Deal with Supply Chain Clog Could Lead to Crying Children This Christmas

Lingering supply chain problems continue to plague the United States as the holiday season draws closer. Despite his promise to address the situation, President Joe Biden has done little to help ease the problem.

“My administration is bringing together the port operators, shipping lines, the labor unions, trucking companies, railroads and others to speed up the port’s operations,” Biden said on Aug. 11, according to Breitbart. He further promised, “these bottlenecks and price spikes will reduce as our economy continues to heal.”

Two months have passed since Biden’s reassurance, and supply chains continue to face major problems. Breitbart reported 146 cargo ships were forced to sit near the coast of California and wait to be unloaded over the weekend.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is supposed to play a major role in addressing shipping problems, dance around the issue in a Thursday interview with MSNBC. After revealing half-baked plans such as holding “roundtables” with all the parties involved in the shipping process, he admitted the problem doesn’t seem to be going away.

“We’re going to continue to see a lot of challenges, not just going into the next year or two, but going into the long term,” he said.

This is an oft-used strategy by the left. Buttigieg wants to take pressure off of his party by casting one of its failures as a broad, long-term problem rather than one they should be expected to fix.

He went on to argue that Biden’s pork-filled “infrastructure” bill would help solve the supply chain problems, which was yet another attempt to subtly lay blame for the supply chain issues on Republicans who fail to support a multitrillion-dollar spending spree.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also attempted to cover for the administration in a Friday news briefing, Breitbart reported. She said Biden’s appointment of John D. Porcari as the administration’s “port envoy” on Aug. 21 signaled progress.

“The fact that he designated and appointed someone at that level with a range of vast experience shows that this is a part of the issue we’re absolutely focused on,” Psaki said.

This explanation ignores the fact that despite the appointment, the supply chain problem has not meaningfully improved. Handing someone a meaningless title does not automatically fix everything.

Admittedly, many of the supply chain snags began due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not the fault of the Biden administration. However, Biden’s failure to take action toward fixing the problem represents another broken promise to the American people.

In a separate article, Breitbart discussed the probable consequences of this failure, and they are far from joyous. The outlet said many families may struggle to put presents under the Christmas tree due to increased shipping times and decreased availability for the most popular items.

“There will definitely be weeping children this holiday season,” said Joel Bines, a managing director at the consulting firm AlixPartners. “Black Friday doesn’t exist; the holiday season doesn’t exist, not as it used to. It’s essentially Oct. 1 to Jan. 15.”

Lowe’s chief financial officer David Denton said his company was attempting to combat the issue by shipping in items earlier than usual for the holiday season. However, that means they have to pay to store those items in warehouses, which will cost more than, ever according to Breitbart.

In order to afford that expense, some retailers may be forced to raise prices on consumers. As America faces a huge inflation surge, further price increases will not be a welcome development.

To sum it all up, parents attempting to provide an enjoyable Christmas for their children will face supply shortages, increased shipping times and sky-high prices.

It’s all just another day in Biden’s America.

