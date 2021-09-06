Path 27
News

Pete Buttigieg and His Husband Announce Adoption of Two Newborn Babies

 By Jack Davis  September 5, 2021 at 6:49pm
One of America’s most prominent gay couples announced Saturday that they have adopted two newborn babies.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay cabinet member to have been confirmed by the Senate, on Saturday posted to Twitter a photo of him and his husband, Chasten, with each holding a baby.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” he tweeted, using his personal account.

“We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” he tweeted.

Some folks on Twitter, however, were not in a congratulatory mood.

No other details about the babies were released.

Buttigieg said last month that the couple was planning to have children, according to Politico.


Buttigieg, 39, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, married Chasten, 32, in July 2018.

Chasten said in a July interview with The Washington Post that the couple had been trying to adopt for more than a year.

LGBT advocates said the couple will help America redefine the meaning of family.

“As parents, they will now shine a national spotlight on L.G.B.T.Q. families, who often face daunting challenges because of outdated policies that narrowly define what families are,” said Annise Parker, the president of the Victory Institute, an organization that boosts the political fortunes of LGBT candidates, according to The New York Times.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation