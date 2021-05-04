News
David Chipman, right, testifies before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on assault weapons in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Sept. 25, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
David Chipman, right, testifies before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on assault weapons in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Sept. 25, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

'An Enemy of the 2nd Amendment': House Republicans Urge Senators to Oppose Biden's ATF Nominee

Nicole SilverioMay 4, 2021 at 12:23pm
Dozens of House Republicans urged the Senate to oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in a Monday letter.

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, along with 68 other House Republicans, wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urging them to oppose the confirmation of David Chipman.

“Throughout his career, David Chipman has made it no secret that he is an enemy of the 2nd Amendment,” Banks wrote.

“In October 2018, Chipman argued in favor of subjecting all AR-15s and potentially all semi-automatic rifles to regulation under the National Firearms Act. As a former agent of the ATF, Chipman knows all too well that such action would effectively ban the most popular rifle in America.”

The representatives accused Chipman of lying to further the gun control agenda, including by claiming in 2019 that firearm suppressors make guns “sort of sound like a nail gun.”

The Republicans said Chipman also made false claims about the 1993 FBI raid of a cult’s compound in Waco, Texas.

In 2019, Chipman said cult members used two .50 caliber Barretts to shoot down two Texas Air National Guard helicopters.

“Needless to say, no helicopters were shot down at Waco,” the letter said.

The representatives concluded that Chipman’s confirmation would threaten gun owners’ constitutional rights and future access to firearms.

“Chipman’s confirmation would not only jeopardize the constitutional rights of every legal firearm owner in America, but it would also threaten to reshape the landscape of firearm ownership for generations of Americans to come,” Banks wrote.

“If confirmed, David Chipman would use every tool at his disposal to attack American gun owners and we respectfully ask you to oppose any and all action that would advance his confirmation.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

