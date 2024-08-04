Share
Entitled Billionairess Gets Face Full of Justice After Bullying Kind Stranger

 By Michael Austin  August 4, 2024 at 3:15pm
An entitled billionairess got her just desserts after bullying another Instagram user.

The woman, a young influencer named Katherine Asplundh, recently married Pennsylvania billionaire Cabot Asplundh.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, after Asplundh was married in May, she decided to seek out a social media handle that corresponded with her married name.

She discovered that the Instagram handle @katherineasplundh was already taken by a woman known only as Kate. Asplundh first attempted to pay for Kate’s handle, then became increasingly more forceful — turning into a cyberbully.

Once the exchange was released to the public, things didn’t go well for Asplundh.

When Asplundh contacted Kate about purchasing the handle, she violated Instragram’s terms of service, according to the Daily Mail.

After finding out as much, Kate let Asplundh know she would not be selling the account for fear of being banned.

Via direct message, Asplundh threatened to report Kate (and then later confirmed that both she and her new husband had done so) and demanded she change her username.

When Kate said the username did, in fact, correspond with her name, Asplundh demanded proof.

The direct message exchange between the two parties was later shared publicly by Kate.

Kate then let Asplundh know she had in turn reported her for harassment.

“I was open to giving her my username,” Kate told the Philadephia Inquirer.

“I just didn’t want to sell it because that would get me banned. After I replied to her, her messages came off snarky, so I told myself, ‘OK, this isn’t worth it.'”

Kate later shared the exchange on Reddit, with many users expressing their outrage over Asplundh’s behavior.

In response, they took to Instagram to snatch up every variation of Asplundh’s name, the Daily Mail reported.

What’s more, they began filling the comments of Asplundh’s posts with angry messages, forcing Asplundh to eventually privatize her own account. Since then, she has made the account public, with comments limited. Her handle is a variation of her maiden name.

In the end, the billionaire bride would have been better off taking the loss and coming up with a more creative social media handle.

By trying to force her way through bribes and threats, all she did was make things worse for herself.

Conversation