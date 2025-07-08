'Over the Moon': Tim Tebow and His Wife Officially Introduce Their Baby Girl to the World

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, have officially entered a new chapter in their lives — parenthood.

On Monday, Demi-Leigh Tebow announced the arrival of their baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post to her 1.8 million followers.

“Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life,” she wrote.

She shared photos of the newborn, including a tender moment of the former Heisman Trophy winner holding his first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow)

“We’re so grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labor and delivery,” Mrs. Tebow added. “From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you.”

Demi also expressed appreciation for those who had supported the couple during the pregnancy.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us over her arrival,” she added. “We are so incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we’ve felt.”

The 29-year-old promised, “We can’t wait to share her name with you soon.”

Hours later, she announced the baby girl had been named Daphne in a joint post with her husband.

“Daphne is a name that’s been close to my heart since I was a little girl,” she wrote. “I never got to meet my mom’s mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me. She was so special to my mom and I — a tiny, kind and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow)

The couple first announced they were expecting back in January, during a celebration of their anniversary.

“About 6 years ago — in this same spot — we said yes to being together forever,” Demi wrote at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow)

“Flash forward to today, and we are so excited to share the news about our answer to prayer. God is so good!”

“We’re over the moon to step into parenthood together! Thank you, Jesus, for this incredible blessing and privilege of becoming a mom and dad,” she added.

Since his college football and NFL days, Tebow has become a leading voice in the fight against human trafficking and child exploitation.

He has helped rescue thousands of victims and recently presented a chilling “red dot” map of child porn purveyors in the U.S.

Now, with a daughter of his own, that mission will almost certainly take on an even deeper meaning for the 37-year-old.

