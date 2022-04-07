Former Reddit CEO Tries to Make 'Free-Speechers' Label an Insult

Whether or not you think Elon Musk’s 9.2 percent stake in Twitter will stop or at least reduce the company’s undisguised efforts to censor conservative content on its platform, this news has certainly catapulted the issue of free speech into the national conversation.

Simultaneous admissions from major media outlets that the Hunter Biden laptop stories they dismissed and Big Tech suppressed ahead of the November 2020 election are real make the issue even more relevant.

If the social media giants are able to sway a U.S. presidential election via active censorship of true stories, they have too much power and it needs to be reckoned with.

Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao has just provided us with the first clue as to how the left will fight back against calls for free speech in America — ridicule and insults.

Supporters of free speech are — you guessed it — racists, Pao told her Twitter followers on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, the free-speechers really just want to be able to use racist slurs,” she said, sharing a racist email.

“They really don’t care about sharing new ideas or encouraging freedom other than the freedom to harass other people off the platform,” Pao said.

At the end of the day, the free-speechers really just want to be able to use racist slurs. CW: racism, immaturity, stupidity, and even more racism and extreme stupidity pic.twitter.com/tn9RgJK4jZ — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) April 5, 2022

They really don’t care about sharing new ideas or encouraging freedom other than the freedom to harass other people off the platform — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) April 5, 2022

Pao’s second comment could have been written by a conservative to accurately describe liberals.

Since when did advocating for free speech become something to be ashamed of? America was founded upon the freedom of expression. It’s embedded in the First Amendment to our Constitution.

Is Pao proud to be pro-censorship? No leftist would ever admit such a thing. They must hide their need to crush content they disagree with by deeming it “hate speech” and accusing the speaker or writer of racism.

Pao’s entire premise is, of course, absurd. She reached into the Democrats’ bag of tricks and drew the one tool that’s never let them down — the race card.

The problem is that it’s been diminished by overuse and no longer works like it used to.

As yesterday’s conspiracy theories turn into today’s news at an alarming rate, the left’s credibility is now in shambles.

Who among us is qualified to judge what is true and what is false? Surely not the leaders of Big Tech.

Are "free-speechers" racist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (4 Votes)

When leftists can’t win an argument based on its merits, they either pull out the race card or ridicule their opponent.

There’s a quote that frequently pops up in internet debates, often inaccurately ascribed to Socrates: “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”

Conservatives who questioned the zoonotic origin theory of COVID-19 were labeled conspiracy theorists.

Democrats pushed the uncorroborated Steele dossier as evidence that Donald Trump was an agent of Russia, and when Republicans said it was a setup perpetrated by Hillary Clinton supporters, they were smeared.

When Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop surfaced shortly before his father, Joe Biden, faced Trump in the November 2020 presidential election, the left said Republicans were trying to promote Russian disinformation.

Currently, Democrats are maintaining the fiction that an insurrection took place on Jan. 6, 2021, and that then-President Trump was responsible. He must be prosecuted in order to save democracy.

Most of the responses to Pao’s tweet show that Americans aren’t quite buying it.

There is no moderation policy that prevents anonymous trolls from sending racist emails. What free speech advocates want is for people to be able to espouse mainstream views without being censored by activists trying to enforce an artificial consensus. https://t.co/PS32x6PVCR — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) April 6, 2022

This woman is a bourgeoisie Silicon Valley elite, among the most privileged in the world. How does she use her privilege? She connives to exterminate the proles’ free speech by daring to claim she is oppressed by mean words on a screen. The level of deceit and malice is biblical. https://t.co/7sjg52TU8z — 𝕄𝕖𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕪 𝔻𝕒𝕪𝕕𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕞 𝕃𝕒𝕡𝕤𝕖𝕤 (@MemoryDaydream) April 6, 2022

At the end of the day, the anti free-speechers really just want to be able to shut down people that disagree with them on anything and they will yell racism and anything else to do so. https://t.co/SefPNXDBxB — J L Fairchild🇺🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@J_L_Fairchild) April 6, 2022

The best response of all pointed out the sheer lunacy of Pao’s argument. It said: “Imagine calling someone a ‘free-speecher’ and thinking you’re winning.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.