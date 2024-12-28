Share
EPA Approves Company to Use Radioactive Industrial Byproduct for Roadway Project

 By Ben Zeisloft  December 28, 2024 at 9:58am
Environmental Protection Agency officials approved a project on Monday that involves constructing roadways in Florida with a radioactive material called phosphogypsum.

The initiative proposed by Mosaic, the largest producer of phosphates in the United States, was determined to be “complete per the requirements of EPA’s National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants under the Clean Air Act,” according to a notice posted in the federal register.

Current regulations require phosphogypsum to be stored in engineered piles known as stacks, per a report from technology news outlet Xataka On.

But the EPA concluded that “the potential radiological risks from conducting the pilot project meet the regulatory requirement that the project is at least as protective of public health as maintaining the phosphogypsum in a stack.”

Mosaic only submitted a proposal for a “small-scale pilot project,” according to the entry in the federal register.

The company therefore plans to build four sections of test road at its facility in Polk County, Florida, but will have to seek permission to expand the initiative.

“The EPA’s approval applies only to the proposed pilot project and not any broader use,” the agency continued.

“Any other use would require a separate application, risk assessment, and approval.”

One webpage from the EPA explains that phosphogypsum comes from the waste left behind when phosphate rock is processed to make fertilizer.

Would you drive on a radioactive roadway?

That process involves removing the phosphorus by dissolving the rock in an acidic solution.

“Most of the naturally-occurring uranium found in phosphate rock ends up in the acid and the other radionuclides, including radium, mostly end up in the waste,” the webpage says.

Beyond uranium and radium, phosphogypsum contains thorium and emits radon, a radioactive gas, as the substance decays.

The majority of comments submitted to the EPA with respect to the Mosaic project were negative, expressing skepticism toward using the material in public roads.

Ragan Whitlock, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, likewise said in a statement provided to The Hill that the decision to allow the project was “mind-boggling.”

Related:
Biden Administration Boasts About Making the First-Ever Climate Change-Related Arrest

“That dramatically increases the potential for harm to our road crews and water quality,” Whitlock said.

“The EPA has bowed to political pressure from the phosphate industry and paved the way for this dangerous waste to be used in roads all over the country,” the attorney contended.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Conversation