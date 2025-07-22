Share
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, speaks at a press conference following a House Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill on July 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

With Epstein Fires Flaring, House Schedule Abruptly Changes, 5-Week Vacation to Begin Early

 By Joe Saunders  July 22, 2025 at 4:27pm
With the twin pressures of summer temperatures and the Jeffrey Epstein controversy keeping things hot in the nation’s Capitol, House Speaker Mike Johnson is apparently hoping things cool down by September.

With Democrats and some Republicans pushing for a vote in the House to urge the Trump administration to release all files related to the late convicted sex criminal, Johnson declared Tuesday that the House would break a day early for its summer recess, CBS News reported.

And he placed the blame squarely on the other side of the aisle.

The House Rules Committee, which sets the agenda for votes to be taken on the House floor, was adjourned abruptly by its Republican majority on Monday night, as Democratic members tried to get Epstein votes scheduled, according to CBS.

The committee scheduled no votes after Wednesday.

With no business to conduct, the House will be adjourning a day early.

Politico reporter Nicholas Wu published the news on the social media platform X.

At a news conference Tuesday, Johnson said they had been abusing the parliamentary system for political ends.

“We all understand that the America first agenda and the American people are best served by putting an end to the Democrat sideshows, and that’s what we’re doing by not allowing the Rules Committee to continue with that nonsense this week,” Johnson said, according to CBS.

“We are not going to let them use this as a political battering ram. The Rules Committee became the ground for them to do that,” he said.

The development followed statements Johnson made Monday, when he said President Donald Trump’s administration is already moving in the right direction with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department seeking to unseal testimony before the grand jury that indicted Epstein on sex trafficking charges.

“There is no daylight between the House Republicans, the House, and the president on maximum transparency,” Johnson said.

“He has said that he wants all the credible files related to Epstein to be released. He asked the attorney general to request the grand jury files of the court. All of that is in process right now,” he continued.

“My belief is we need the administration to have the space to do what it is doing. If further congressional action is necessary, or appropriate, we’ll look at that. But I don’t think we’re at that point right now because we agree with the president.”

As with all things Epstein, Johnson’s decision kicked off an uproar on social media. And much of it was slamming Johnson for the move.

However, Johnson showed during the news conference that he was ready to fight fire with fire — especially with Democrats clamoring for “transparency” when it comes to the Epstein controversy.

In a scathing statement, he reminded reporters of the Democratic Party’s actions during last year’s presidential election campaign — particularly the ouster of now-former President Joe Biden from the party’s ticket after his disastrous debate performance against Trump.

“We’re done being lectured on transparency by the same party that orchestrated one of the most shameless, dangerous political cover-ups in the history of this country or any government on the face of planet Earth,” he said.

“If the Democrats want to talk transparency, I’m happy to rewind the tape: 366 days ago, President Joe Biden was unceremoniously forced off the Democrat ticket. Everybody knows why,” he continued.

“Even after millions of Americans had already cast their votes for him, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ threw out their nominee, the sitting president of the United States, for his disastrous debate performance,” Johnson added.

“The same Democrats who lied to us for years are now trying to convince you they stand for transparency.”

According to the House calendar, the upcoming five-week vacation is scheduled to last through August. The House is scheduled to reconvene Sept. 2.

Conversation