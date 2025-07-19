Share
News
Pam Bondi made moves to release grand jury testimony from the prosecution of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Pam Bondi made moves to release grand jury testimony from the prosecution of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; New York State Sex Offender Registry / Associated Press)

It's Happening: Bondi Moves to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Testimony

 By Joe Saunders  July 19, 2025 at 10:33am
Share

As the furor over the Jeffrey Epstein case shows no sign of easing, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department made it official on Friday:

The DOJ asked a court to unseal the grand jury testimony that led to the 2019 indictment of the deceased convicted sex offender and, eventually, his death in a federal prison cell in Manhattan.

The motion cited “extensive public interest” in the case, which is almost an understatement.

“Public officials, lawmakers, pundits and ordinary citizens remain deeply interested and concerned about the Epstein matter,” Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote near the end of the motion.

“The time for the public to guess what they contain should end.”

Grand jury investigations are conducted in secrecy, and testimony is generally shielded from public view, as The Hill noted. However, they can be unsealed if it’s considered in the public interest.

And given the level of attention the Epstein case is demanding, almost six years after he was found dead of what is officially considered a suicide, President Donald Trump clearly considers that standard to be met. On Thursday night, he announced he was asking Bondi to move to have the testimony unsealed.

Is the Epstein controversy hurting President Donald Trump's agenda?

The development comes after a Wall Street Journal report alleged that Trump had sent Epstein a letter for Epstein’s 50th birthday that included the drawing of a naked woman with a typewritten passage inside signed with Trump’s first name.

The article bore the headline, “Jeffrey Epstein’s Friends Sent Him Bawdy Letters for a 50th Birthday Album. One Was From Donald Trump.”

Trump has flatly denied writing the letter and said he will sue the newspaper over the story.

Salacious as the letter is, or could be, it’s unlikely to be part of any grand jury materials, The Washington Post noted. That would be limited to testimony directly linked to Epstein’s 2019 indictment.

But whatever is eventually released from the grand jury probe, it’s not going to happen overnight.

Related:
CNN Data Guru Disappoints Dems With Latest Epstein Controversy Update: Trump's Poll Number Continue to Rise

The documents will have to be redacted to remove references to innocent witnesses and victims, according to The New York Times.

That’s a process that could take months.”The Department will work with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York to make appropriate redactions of victim-related information and other personal identifying information prior to releasing the transcripts,” Bondi and Blanche’s motion states.

“Transparency in this process will not be at the expense of our obligation under the law to protect victims.”

So, depending on the court’s decision about unsealing the testimony, and the length of time it takes to make the information suitable for public viewing, the administration is either taking the first steps toward closing the seemingly interminable Epstein investigation completely, or at least buying time for it to recede from public view.

In either case, the “extensive public interest” doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




It's Happening: Bondi Moves to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Testimony
Former Voice of America Staffer Charged Over Alleged Death Threats Against Marjorie Taylor Greene
We Have the Letter: Read Trump Doctor's Full Diagnosis of President's New Condition
BBC Blames Trump Tariffs After Automaker Jaguar Cuts Jobs – Completely Ignores Woke Ad Campaign Backlash
Watch: Dem Rep Desperately Tries to Silence Hearing Witness When He Hits Too Close to Home
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation