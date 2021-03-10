A sports commentator for ESPN Colombia escaped serious injury after a large segment of studio wall fell on him during a live broadcast this week.

Video of reporter Carlos Orduz being crushed in the back by the heavy equipment went viral online. According to Sports Illustrated, the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Mexico-based reporter Elizabeth Machuca shared the shocking video, which showed Orduz seated as host Francisco Velez walked around him and eventually took a seat at the horseshoe-shaped studio desk.

Seconds after Velez sat down, the wall came crashing down on top of him. A close look appeared to show Orduz completely crushed.

Velez, who was obviously stunned by the accident, kept the show going momentarily before he announced the network would cut to a break.

Last night on the set of ESPN Colombia… luckily, journalist Carlos Orduz is fine. pic.twitter.com/xyPQFd2ue3 — Elizabeth Machuca (@elixam) March 10, 2021

After the equipment broke, someone off-camera yelled, “tranquilo, tranquilo” — which translates to “calm” in spanish.

Those in-studio and many watching at home likely feared Orduz had sustained massive injuries. After all, vicious hits generally occur outside of sports broadcasting studios in the field of play.

Shockingly, Orduz walked away from the incident almost entirely unharmed, he later said on Twitter.

“To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine, thank God after the medical check-up, of the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture),” he wrote in Spanish.

A quienes me escribieron y me saludaron por el accidente de anoche, debo contarles que estoy bien, gracias a Dios después del chequeo médico, de los exámenes respectivos, se descartó cualquier tema, solo una magulladura y un golpe en la nariz (sin fractura). Saludos y gracias 👍 — Carlos Orduz (@orduzrubio) March 10, 2021

Orduz also posted a video message in Spanish in which he stated he was “fine,” and he appeared to be.

RELATED: American Sports Legend, Gold Medal Winner of 1980 'Miracle on Ice' Team Found Dead

Velez, whose face told the story of how devastating the injury could have been, also addressed the set accident on Twitter, writing in Spanish: “A piece of tranquility for everyone. Our colleague Carlos Orduz is well.”

Un parte de tranquilidad para todos. Nuestro compañero Carlos Orduz se encuentra bien. #ESPNRadioColombia pic.twitter.com/hLCAGUCxbQ — Francisco J. Velez (@Pachovelez10) March 10, 2021

If Orduz didn’t believe in miracles prior to the Tuesday incident, hopefully he does now.

Somehow, he walked away from the ordeal with a bruise to the nose and a story he will surely never forget. Velez might be counting his lucky stars as well, as he had been walking along the wall that collapsed just before Orduz took the full hit.

Of course, there is still one question that is sure to be on the minds of all involved: who installed that wall?

