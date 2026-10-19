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A general exterior view of Boston Stadium as a Massachusetts State Police car is seen ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026, in Foxborough, United States.
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A general exterior view of Boston Stadium as a Massachusetts State Police car is seen ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026, in Foxborough, United States. (Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA / Getty Images)

State Trooper Dishonorably Discharged for Using 'Offensive Language'

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 19, 2026 at 3:29am
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Well this one may be a first, and what a surprise that it comes from the People’s Republic of Taxachusetts: A state trooper has been fired for “offensive language.”

It apparently wasn’t a rant or anything of that nature, certainly not substantiated. Instead, Massachusetts State Trooper Jack B. Cesarz reportedly used “homophobic comments at a golf tournament,” the Boston Herald reported on Oct. 13.

The Massachusetts State Police did not say whether the comments were “homophobic” in nature, or even substantiated, but simply said that the trooper had gotten the can.

“The Massachusetts State Police took immediate action to terminate Mr. Cesarz following this off-duty incident,” state police said in a statement.

“Any person who acts with such indiscretion and uses such offensive language towards young people has no place in our ranks,” it added.

“The Department will uphold its standards of professionalism and hold members accountable for their actions on and off duty.”

Leave it to the one state that gave its electoral votes to George McGovern to be at the center of a situation like this.

It’s worth noting that Cesarz was in his probationary period as a police officer, which makes him easier to dismiss.

“During this period, Massachusetts State Police does reserve the right to terminate employment with any employees that do not meet the criteria of acceptable performance and conduct,” the state’s website says.

That being said, it’s great to see that the Bay State really has its priorities in order.

Police officers getting the boot for an alleged spate of snide remarks toward “young people”? That’s a new one to offer a dishonorable discharge over. Graduate them from the academy, employ them at a six-figure salary, and then dismiss them because they weren’t woke enough.

Moreover, Boston radio legend Howie Carr reported that Cesarz, a former funeral home employee, was discharged just prior to his one-year probationary period ending:

Related:
That Time an Activist Claimed 13 Million Blacks Are Killed by Police Each Year, Then Claimed ER Trip After the Internet Mocked Him

Unless this was unusually bad, in short, this could have been dealt with differently had we learned some lessons from what now gets called “Woke 1,” thanks to woke architect and “Squad” member New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

What would happen if this guy went on a long, expletive-laden rant against the patriarchy? Against the cisgenders? Against white men? Against Jesus Christ? Nothing. Heck, the guy might have received a promotion, this being Massachusetts.

Do you think the state trooper's discharge was justified?

This is modern America in a microcosm, where traditional values must at least be laundered through leftism, if not outright replaced by it.

Nobody really believes our law enforcement officers behave like neutered leftist angels on duty — nor, in fact, would the left even want them to do so, truth be told.

America needs to choose. It’s either going to have a country where we love freedom and justice as they were classically defined, or one where we love the insane leftist perversion of those ideals.

It’s not a false dichotomy. These things are mutually exclusive. The dismissal of Jack Cesarz throws this choice into the sharpest possible relief.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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