ESPN Raises Eyebrows After Female Pundit Cracks Crass WNBA Joke on National TV

One ESPN host provoked a strong reaction after a comment made during the WNBA All-Star Game.

Outkick reported on Monday that Elle Duncan gave a pretty interesting — to say the least — take about the first half of the game, noting a lack of defense.

“We hope it gets a little bit more competitive,” she said about the game at halftime.

“Because like a girls’ trip to Cancun, right now, there’s no D.”

“Like a girls trip to Cancun, right now there’s no D” – Elle Duncan What would happen if a male announcer made this joke the other way? pic.twitter.com/tw9qCa1mn6 — OutKick (@Outkick) July 21, 2025

The New York Post made note — as you can hear at the end of the video — that ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike responded, “Elle, you’re in timeout. You’re done.”

Outkick noted in their article that Duncan is known for pushing the limits when it comes to her sports commentary, as she previously interrupted an NCAA tournament to have a moment of silence in protest of a Florida law which the left lampooned as a “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

She has also questioned fellow sportscaster Sage Steele’s “blackness” and used the set of “SportsCenter” to call on fathers to support abortion on-demand.

Yes, the joke was clever, but it was made by a leftist known for her overtly political commentary in sports — the only type of person who could get away with it.

As Outkick made note of in their X post, imagine if a male announcer said this in another manner.

One only needs to think back to the fury reigned down upon radio host Don Imus in 2007 for referring to the Rutgers women’s basketball team as “nappy-headed hos.”

“Imus in the Morning” was subsequently canceled after notorious race-baiters Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson spoke to CBS chief executive Les Moonves.

The WNBA seems to have captured something truly remarkable in the form of recently named Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark, but they can’t help stumbling over themselves here either.

ESPN analyst Arielle Chambers, when asked to comment on that achievement, referred to Clark’s “villain origin story,” saying “fans eat it right up.”

What was Clark’s “villain origin story” aside from being a straight white woman in a league of black lesbians?

Point being, just as the WNBA has begun to build their brand and establish a superstar athlete to attract more eyes, they completely step in it.

Being offensive and crass is not illegal. As a matter of fact, it can be hilarious when done correctly and at the right time.

But the WNBA might want to put all of that on the back burner for now until their recent explosion in popularity has been solidified.

