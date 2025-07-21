Watch: Caitlin Clark Boos Her Own Team During Painful WNBA All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark showed her competitive edge Saturday night — even from the sidelines.

The 23-year-old phenom was mic’d up for the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis as Team Clark took on Team Collier.

Clark, sidelined due to injury, drew up a four-point play for her squad during the game.

It appeared to be a clever design that gave New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu a wide-open shot from one of the four four-point spots placed on the court.

Clark explained the play on camera to Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams: “Alright, Gabby, you dribble off.”

She added, “Sabrina’s going to come, set you this. You’re going to skip it. … AB, you’re going to come clean her up. Where’s Kelsey? You’re passing it right to Sabrina for the three.”

“I diagrammed this play,” Clark said confidently.

Everything went to plan — until Ionescu missed the shot, Bleacher Report noted.

Caitlin drew up a play then booed her team when they missed the shot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xJhlD2I2mT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2025

Clark, always the competitor, booed from the bench and gave the attempt two thumbs down with a smirk.

The moment quickly went viral, as Clark’s leadership skills and humor remained despite what was ultimately a frustrating result.

Team Clark went on to lose the game 151-131 to Team Collier, led by Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

Clark’s Indiana Fever teammates Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston also participated in the game and the play.

The lighthearted moment was one of the few highlights for Clark’s team in a lopsided loss.

But it wasn’t just the game that had people talking.

Before tipoff, WNBA All-Stars made a political statement by walking into the arena wearing shirts that read, “Pay us what you owe us.”

PAY US WHAT YOU OWE US 👏 WNBA players wear shirts raising awareness of the CBA negotiations Via @AliyahFun pic.twitter.com/gyPGJvt6RY — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) July 20, 2025

The players are seeking more compensation in ongoing collective bargaining talks, the Associated Press noted.

However, the WNBA has yet to turn a profit since its founding in 1996.

The league continues to be subsidized by the NBA to remain operational.

While Clark has bolstered the WNBA’s popularity, the league has done little to protect her in her first two seasons, as other players appear to be on a mission to make her life hard with cheap shots and hard fouls.

