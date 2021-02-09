Remember all the concern from establishment media outlets last summer about Black Lives Matter protests being potential super-spreader events?
Me neither.
They panicked over Trump campaign rallies, of course, but not BLM protests.
Advertisement - story continues below
In fact, a Washington Post opinion piece published in September cited a research paper finding “no evidence that net [COVID-19] case growth differentially rose following the onset of Black Lives Matter protests” based on an analysis of spread in over 300 cites.
A Google search for “Black Lives Matter protests COVID-19” brings up multiple studies all finding very limited correlations between the protests and an increased spread of the coronavirus.
TRENDING: BLM Supporter Posted About Her Adopted Kids' White Privilege Shortly Before She Was Arrested for Allegedly Beating One to Death
Healthline reported protests didn’t appear to cause an “uptick in COVID-19 cases.”
But there was not perfect mask conformity at these events, as this video from Los Angeles clearly shows:
Advertisement - story continues below
Or this collage of pictures from protests in Charlotte, North Carolina:
“Lift Every Voice” opens today at @HBGanttCenter. It shows Charlotte’s response to police brutality and the protests that followed last summer through instillations, photography and video, while also archiving the Black Lives Matter mural. https://t.co/Kiwkzr3T0E pic.twitter.com/XbNDWQYgGA
— The Charlotte Post (@thecharpost) February 6, 2021
But according to multiple media outlets, maskless Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans celebrating their team’s Super Bowl win were risking a super-spreader event.
Thousands of maskless Tampa fans flooded the streets, celebrating the Super Bowl win while risking a superspreader event https://t.co/0sQNIWyX0d
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 8, 2021
CBS News gasped: “Super Bowl LV post-game celebrations spur COVID concerns.” CBS was the network that aired the Super Bowl.
Advertisement - story continues below
Super Bowl LV post-game celebrations spur COVID concerns https://t.co/yoKJR0N36e
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 8, 2021
The Hill and The Associated Press wagged their fingers at celebrating fans too.
How are these fans any more or less of a risk than the BLM protesters last summer?
Advertisement - story continues below
As we’ve seen throughout this pandemic, politics is the overriding issue in the establishment media’s coronavirus coverage.
If you’re a maskless BLM protester, your cause is righteous and the coronavirus is of little concern.
If you’re a maskless Bucs’ fan or a Trump supporter, you’re a potential virus carrier and must be shamed.
Advertisement - story continues below
It’s a double standard the news media has perfected.
This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.