Evacuation Initiated at Join Base Andrews After Suspicious Package Causes Personnel to Fall Ill

Several individuals were taken ill on Thursday after a “suspicious” package was opened at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

In total, seven people were hospitalized, according to WUSA-TV.

All were later released from the Malcolm Grove Medical Center.

A statement from Joint Base Andrews said one building was evacuated after someone “opened a suspicious package,” according to CNN.

“As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area,” the statement said.

“Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and have turned the scene over to Office of Special Investigations,” the statement said.

CNN cited sources as saying the package contained an unknown white powder.

Political propaganda was inside the package, the sources said.

One source said a Hazmat team was summoned, but field tests did not find the presence of hazardous substances.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE AT JOINT BASE ANDREWS SICKENS MULTIPLE PEOPLE A hazardous materials scare unfolded at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after a suspicious package containing an “unknown white powder” and “political propaganda” was delivered on Thursday. Several… pic.twitter.com/KxYLZ4buLk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 7, 2025



Newsweek reported that two buildings were “cleared out and a cordon set up.”

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

The building in which the package was opened contains the Air National Guard Readiness Center.

Joint Base Andrews is home to about 60,000 service members and their families, according to NBC

Multiple people at Joint Base Andrews fall ill after suspicious package delivered: report https://t.co/gxbAypROyJ pic.twitter.com/Ro1MGmNcMZ — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2025

As noted by Fox News, Joint Base Andrews is the home of Air Force One and is used by dignitaries who land there to visit Washington.

It is the base from which presidents generally depart on trips.

As CNN noted, President Donald Trump had been at the base the day before the package was delivered.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.