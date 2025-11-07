Share
News
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - OCTOBER 29: U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives on board Marine Two, ahead of boarding a plane on October 29, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Vance is traveling to attend a Turning Point USA event with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, in Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Evacuation Initiated at Join Base Andrews After Suspicious Package Causes Personnel to Fall Ill

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2025 at 6:29am
Share

Several individuals were taken ill on Thursday after a “suspicious” package was opened at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

In total, seven people were hospitalized, according to WUSA-TV.

All were later released from the Malcolm Grove Medical Center.

A statement from Joint Base Andrews said one building was evacuated after someone “opened a suspicious package,” according to CNN.

“As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area,” the statement said.

“Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and have turned the scene over to Office of Special Investigations,” the statement said.

CNN cited sources as saying the package contained an unknown white powder.

Political propaganda was inside the package, the sources said.

One source said a Hazmat team was summoned, but field tests did not find the presence of hazardous substances.


Newsweek reported that two buildings were “cleared out and a cordon set up.”

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

The building in which the package was opened contains the Air National Guard Readiness Center.

Joint Base Andrews is home to about 60,000 service members and their families, according to NBC

Related:
Man Yells 'Allahu Akbar' After Mowing Down Pedestrians in Two Different French Towns

As noted by Fox News, Joint Base Andrews is the home of Air Force One and is used by dignitaries who land there to visit Washington.

It is the base from which presidents generally depart on trips.

As CNN noted, President Donald Trump had been at the base the day before the package was delivered.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Evacuation Initiated at Join Base Andrews After Suspicious Package Causes Personnel to Fall Ill
Trump Administration Says November SNAP Payments Will Be Higher Than Initially Thought
Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Dies at Age 24
Seven NYC Firefighters Hospitalized After Huge Car Explosion Creates 'Wall of Fire'
List: FAA to Cut Flights at 40 'High-Volume' Airports as Shutdown Drags On
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation