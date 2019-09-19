SECTIONS
Even Chris Cuomo Is Dumping Ice-Cold Water on Beto's Confiscation Plan

By Jared Harris
Published September 19, 2019 at 2:48pm
Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s plan to confiscate select firearms from law-abiding Americans is so unrealistic that even gun-control cheerleader Chris Cuomo was forced to tell him it sounds like a pipe dream.

Cuomo’s disbelief came as he grilled the former Texas congressman Wednesday evening on CNN.

O’Rourke was adamant not only that his gun confiscation would go smoothly but that Americans from all political parties were supportive of the idea.

Cuomo, despite being an advocate for gun control, wasn’t convinced that grabbing AR-15s and AK-47s would work at all.

“You said you’re going to confiscate guns,” Cuomo told O’Rourke. “I don’t think you can do it, legally. The Heller case makes it pretty clear that there’s an individual right to own. …

“I’m not fear-mongering. I’m repeating what you’re saying.”

Will O’Rourke ever be able to confiscate guns in America?

Although O’Rourke tried to argue AR-15s are not a common firearm and thus can be outlawed, Cuomo threw a wet blanket over that statement almost immediately.

“Weapons in common usage get the protection of an individual right,” Cuomo said. “The AR-15, for good, bad or indifferent, is the most commonly owned in the country.”

It appeared O’Rourke was unaware that he would be arguing that the most popular rifle in America is not a common gun.

Courts packed with conservatives from years of a Donald Trump presidency would have no problem giving “Beto” a reality check.

While O’Rourke likely would face an intense legal battle to even attempt his confiscation, his biggest hurdle would be the American people themselves.

Many have vowed that confiscations would be the final straw before they would defend their Second Amendment right to freely own firearms with force.

Considering how saturated the United States is with AR-15s and similar rifles, attempted confiscation against an unwilling citizenry wouldn’t go exactly how O’Rourke likely has imagined it.

Some gun stores have capitalized on O’Rourke’s anti-gun sentiment, offering “Beto specials” on AR-15s that quickly sell out. O’Rourke is turning into the best gun salesman many of these stores could have ever hoped for.

In the slim chance that O’Rourke eventually takes the White House and enforces his confiscation plan, he could be walking into a disaster of his own making.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
