Even with Hefty Price Tag, Melania's Memoir Rockets to Top of the Best Seller Lists

The former and future first lady is also one of the country’s best-selling authors.

The memoir of Melania Trump, wife of former President and President-elect Donald Trump, debuted at the top of the New York Times Best Seller List and Amazon’s charts when it was released in October, three weeks before the election.

And despite a hefty price tag — initially listing at $40 — the simply titled “Melania” has stayed a best-seller heading into the Christmas gift-buying season.

New York Post columnist Cindy Adams, a longtime friend of Donald Trump’s, wrote in a piece published Sunday that she “knew Melania from Day 1.”

Adams described the book succinctly: “Straight, direct, minus the could’ve would’ve and should’ve, it omits the tears, fears and rears of those whose should’ve been kicked in.”

At its October publication, the book was No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller List, Melania Trump’s account on the social media platform X announced.

It was No. 1 in Amazon preorders at the time, too, according to Newsweek.

Now, after seven weeks, it’s still at No. 3 on the latest Times hardcover nonfiction list.

(The No. 1 honor on the latest list goes to the virulent Cher — one of a number of celebs who, according to Fox News, vowed to leave the U.S. if Trump won re-election.)

There are reasons many of Donald Trump’s supporters will be disturbed by some of the book’s contents. Still, the reasons for the popularity of the Melania memoir are obvious.

At 54, Melania Trump is a beautiful woman by any standard, a former model who’s established a public image of grace under pressure — under intense scrutiny and criticism from the establishment media.

She’s been hectored in public over matters of taste, betrayed by close friends, and had her personal space invaded by FBI agents operating at the direction of a Department of Justice that spent years trying to nail her husband.

Now that Donald Trump is returning to the White House as the nation’s 47th president and Melania is returning as first lady, she’s likely to remain an object of public fascination for years to come.

Despite the force of gravity surrounding her husband, Adams wrote, Melania Trump’s memoir makes it clear she is standing on her own:

“She tells you straight out: ‘Independence has always been very valuable to me. Having established successful careers before and during my marriage, knowing that I can stand on my own if necessary, gives me great confidence in everything I do.’”

And of course, Donald Trump’s career — including the assassination attempt against him in July — is a big part of the story.

“Do they love one another? Yes,” Adams wrote.

“Final paragraph of her book? ‘The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide — thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.’”

