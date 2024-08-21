This probably isn’t a good sign for President Joe Biden.

The Washington Post — typically viewed as one of the more major Democrat-friendly papers out there — seems to be having a real-time change of heart about its previous breathless support for all things related to the Biden administration.

The latest example of this came in a somewhat defeated opinion piece that still tried to prop up Biden’s record.

Titled, “Biden’s crowning moment came before his Monday speech,” the piece from WaPo’s editorial board obviously has a glowing and slanted tone to it.

The gist of the article is that Biden, despite mounting evidence that he was forcibly removed, is the ultimate altruist who put his country before his decades-long political career.

(See? Very Democrat-friendly.)

But buried underneath some of that aggressive praise were some curious admissions from the board that Biden wasn’t the virile vanguard of democracy that the paper had often championed him as.

“In retrospect, Mr. Biden should not have sought re-election,” the piece said. “The June 27 debate was worse than just a bad night, as the president maintained afterward.

“The 81-year-old had showed signs of slipping for a long time, but his inner circle worked to conceal his decline.

“He and the country would have been better off if Mr. Biden had kept his implied promise from the 2020 campaign to be a ‘transitional’ figure, perhaps by bowing out after the Democrats’ surprisingly good showing in the 2022 midterm elections.”

It’s not clear how The Washington Post reconciled Biden’s altruism with the tacit admissions that “his inner circle” had insisted — with the 81-year-old Biden ostensibly agreeing — to “conceal his decline.”

This latest opinion from WaPo comes after a different piece skewered Vice President Kamala Harris recently for suggesting the “communist” practice of price controls.

“It’s hard to exaggerate how bad Kamala Harris’s price-gouging proposal is,” the author’s piece bluntly stated.

Calling out Harris, the de facto Democratic standard bearer, and Biden’s “inner circle” (as glowing as that piece was, otherwise) are a stark departure for an outlet that once went so far as to call Biden’s White House cocaine scandal no big deal.

One does have to wonder if WaPo brass is secretly wishing for a second term for former President Donald Trump.

The outlet, for whatever light criticisms of Democrats it’ll publish, is unabashedly an anti-Trump newspaper.

In related news, as he’s proven before, Trump equals ratings.

A second Trump term would give WaPo all the material it could want to attack the former president on a number of issues — and they won’t have to sting any of their Democrat friendlies in the process.

