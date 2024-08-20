Biden Thrilled to Learn His Friend Cursed Out an Obama Insider Over Campaign Coup: Report

President Joe Biden has spent his political career lying and surrounding himself with other liars.

At the end, therefore, when those fellow liars have shown their true colors by stabbing him in the back, and when those same fellow liars have compounded their betrayal by having the audacity to celebrate him in public as if nothing had happened, the president had nothing left to do but to grouse in private and indulge in a few petty acts of vengeance before finally taking center stage and playing a starring role in his own scripted humiliation.

According to Axios, Biden has lately focused his petty-yet-cathartic vengeance on a former official who served under President Barack Obama.

Journalist Mike Barnicle, a Biden ally, fellow octogenarian and regular contributor on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” reportedly functioned as the source of the president’s second-hand catharsis.

Recently at Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox, Barnicle encountered the unnamed Obama administration official.

Then, fireworks ensued.

“Isn’t it great that f***ing guy finally figured out he had to quit?” the official said.

A tired Barnicle feigned ignorance and asked “What guy?”

“Joe Biden!” the official replied.

“You know something? F*** you!” Barnicle snapped back. “And f*** all your friends with their anonymous quotes in the papers. Put your name on it next time!”

A source close to the president told Axios that Biden heartily enjoyed the exchange.

“He might still be laughing,” the source said.

Alas, Biden’s insignificant indulgence of his own resentful feelings did not restore to him the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. After Obama and others effectively launched a coup against Biden, that nomination has gone to Vice President Kamala Harris.

With remarkable candor, Axios described the president as “somewhat relieved and pretty nostalgic — but also still stunned and pissed” about having the nomination stolen from him by party insiders.

Thus, Biden had nothing left to do but gather with his erstwhile allies at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

There, on Monday, he delivered a rage-fueled speech filled with his usual assortment of gaffes and lies.

Meanwhile, the lying snakes with whom he has hitherto allied himself pretended to celebrate him. In fact, since pushing him out of the presidential race, those same liars have feigned admiration for the president in the most transparently phony ways imaginable.

Now, in rare lucid moments, the president must suspect what we all know.

In short, his fellow liars have admired his willingness to lie in their service. But they have never admired him.

And all the snappy retorts in the world will do nothing to change that.

