Even Loyal Biden Insiders Are 'Suspicious' of the Current Cancer Story: Report

Was there an ulterior motive behind the bombshell Sunday announcement that former President Joe Biden is suffering from aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones?

Apparently, “even people that are loyal to Joe Biden, [and] love Joe Biden” think that may be the case.

Axios reporter Alex Thompson appeared on NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” Tuesday to discuss his explosive book.

“Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” co-authored with CNN’s Jake Tapper, has largely lived up to its bombastic title with the excerpts that have leaked so far.

From reports about just how badly Biden’s health had been deteriorating to reports about how the former president couldn’t recognize one of the most famous people in the world — a friend of his, at that — it was clear that this book would not be painting anyone in a particularly favorable light.

The book, which was released to the masses Tuesday, came out to an exceptionally crowded news cycle, however.

And that was due in no small part to Biden’s cancer announcement, which came Sunday.

While the announcement largely drew sympathy (even from some of Biden’s fiercest critics), the circumstances surrounding how much Biden’s team knew about the cancer (not much, they claim) and what they did to cover it up (unaddressed, so far) have drawn intense scrutiny and speculation.

That speculation spilled over into Vittert’s conversation with Thompson.

Vittert mentioned Friday’s release of an audio clip of Biden’s 2023 interview with special counsel Robert Hur that clearly showed why Hur had assessed him as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Then he brought up Sunday’s headline-grabbing announcement.

“Ahead of the book, you have the cancer diagnosis release,” Vittert began, gathering how best to frame his question.

Vittert then bluntly asked, “Is this all coincidental?”

“Uh … well …” Thompson said.

“Is the timing of the diagnosis coincidental?” Vitter pressed again.

“The diagnosis … I would say that, even people, in my reporting with my colleague Marc Caputo, say, even people who worked for Joe Biden in Joe Biden’s White House are suspicious of whether or not it is coincidental and are suspicious of the idea that the diagnosis only came last Friday.

“And, you know, even people that are loyal to Joe Biden, who love Joe Biden, they have doubts about it, just because the timing does seem odd.”







Vittert then shared a statement given to NewsNation by Biden’s team: “President Biden’s last known PSA was in 2014. Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

“Obviously, based on this book and what’s in it, you would say, ‘Why should we believe them?'”

