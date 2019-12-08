Even After Resignation, Katie Hill Won't Admit to Affair with Congressional Staffer

Former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California insisted Friday she had done nothing wrong despite resigning her seat in Congress amid an ethics investigation.

Hill resigned in October at a time when intimate photos of her were splashed across the internet amid allegations she had an affair with her legislative director — an accusation that led to a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Hill, 32, who is openly bisexual, has admitted to having an affair with campaign aide Morgan Desjardins.

During an interview Friday on MSNBC with Chris Hayes, Hill her resignation was necessary for the good of others.

“I think it was the right thing to do for a number of different reasons, one of which is that there was no way for me to continue working as well as I could with the amount of distraction that this was going to continue to provide,” Hill said.

“This was fodder for right-wing operatives.”

“I knew that I was going to be, basically, bait for some kind of distraction against what was really important.”

“I was supposed to be the freshman representative to leadership. How could I be the freshman representative to a lot of these people who were in tough seats when they were going to have to go home and answer questions about who is this person that you were working with?” she said.

“I don’t regret it, I think it was the right thing to do,” fmr. Rep. Katie Hill says of her resignation from Congress. “There was no way for me to continue working as well as I could with the amount of distraction that this was going to continue to provide.” pic.twitter.com/AUmQjws9Os — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 7, 2019

Hill, who has continually denied having an affair with her legislative director, said the ethics investigation against her began “because of a claim made by my estranged husband” and not from any solid evidence, according to Fox News.

“I have a real problem with this whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican. I don’t think some random person making accusations should launch an ethics investigation because its incredibly invasive,” Hill said.

“It’s something that’s a big, big deal for not just for you but for your staff as well, that there should be some kind of an actual basis for it that a vengeful ex of some kind or just a random political operative can’t be the one who instigates an investigation like that,” she said.

During the interview, Hayes asked Hill about the intimate pictures of her that were published by various media websites.

“The pictures that were used against me were not even ones that I knew were taken,” Hill said.

“I have taken images like that,” Hill said, adding that she was “not even ashamed” of them and pointing out that she believed taking such pictures is so common that 80 percent of people do so.

From listening to Katie Hill, my impression is that revenge is wrong however Katie is too immature to be in Congress. For her to say that 80% of people of all ages take pornograpic photos of themselves is just not accurate. #inners — Denise (@deniseparashac) December 7, 2019

However, she said she had issues with the pictures being used against her.

“I don’t think that this is an acceptable precedent that can be set,” she said, while also claiming she fully supports the First Amendment.

“But there is a line, and it comes down to fundamental human decency,” she said.

