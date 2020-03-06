Even Warren's Dog Is a Socialist, Videoed Redistributing Supporter's Burrito to Himself

It would seem now-former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s frequent and impassioned rhetoric regarding the redistribution of American wealth may have finally gotten to her pet dog.

The radical-left Massachusetts senator’s fight for the nomination came to an end this week, but video released Thursday afternoon revealed Warren’s golden retriever Bailey has no intention of throwing in the towel when it comes to an economic revolution in the United States.

Captured by Warren campaign press secretary Gabrielle Farrell, that video details the shocking moments after Bailey took drastic public action to forcibly redistribute a supporter’s lunch amid his owner’s official withdrawal announcement.

Taking hold of that unnamed supporter’s burrito like early 20th century communist revolutionaries took hold of the means of production in such nations as Russia, Cuba and China, Bailey would not let go, tearing the food item in half as mortified citizens attempted — to no avail — to wrestle it from his mouth.

Bailey legit just swiped someone’s burrito. pic.twitter.com/MWr6ZeiJa2 — Gabrielle Farrell 💫 President Warren 2020 (her/s) (@FarrellGabriell) March 5, 2020

Unfortunately, the brief (and incredibly cute) video comes to an end before the incident was resolved but, as a self-proclaimed expert in canine linguistics, I can tell you with near-certainty that Bailey followed up this act with an official announcement of his intent to join the Socialist Party of America.

Heck, I would be surprised if there weren’t other dogs waiting in the wings to spring into action and carry out a proletariat dogs’ coup d’etat several years in the making.

Luckily for the clearly endangered attendees, order was eventually restored and the revolutionary dog was carried out by one of Warren’s staffers.

By then, however, the event had gone viral on Twitter, garnering thousands of likes, comments and retweets in short order.

Everyone from staunch supporters of Bailey’s radical-left owner to left-wing establishment media personalities was thrilled with the display — many of them being at least comfortable with the concept of socialism themselves.

“BAILEY IS INNOCENT,” one supporter wrote. “THAT BURRITO HAD BAILEYS NAME ON IT.”

“As someone who has watched this dog campaign tirelessly for months, I would like to say: he deserves it. Take the burrito,” BuzzFeed News reporter Molly Hensley-Clancy wrote, a baffling endorsement of the private property seizure.

OK, so maybe I am having just a little bit too much fun with this. Send me to the gulag, why don’t you?

after hours of pets and a full burrito later, bailey had no intention of leaving HQ pic.twitter.com/yVKAEplSxg — Dana Larkin (@dana_larkin) March 6, 2020

Admittedly, this is just an incredibly entertaining video of an adorable — and perhaps poorly supervised — dog having his day.

But by no means should that distract well-intentioned conservatives from the fact that this is video is also a brilliant and humorous teaching moment.

I demand Bailey Warren release his snacks returns. https://t.co/1zgKSnfuyh — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) March 6, 2020

Because at its heart, what is this video?

It is an easily understandable example of the strongest guy with the biggest teeth in the room taking whatever it is he wants from whomever he wants, by force.

And all jokes aside, I cannot think of a better description of what socialism truly is when it is fully realized on the world stage.

