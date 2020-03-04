Warren Campaign Announces She Will 'Assess the Path Forward' After Super Tuesday Debacle

Following a slew of moderate dropouts and a stunning surge for former Vice President Joe Biden, reports suggest the coming hours may see the 2020 Democratic presidential primary officially become a two-man race.

According to The Daily Beast, radical-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren is considering her options in light of a trying Super Tuesday.

Warren, who hopped on a late return flight to Boston following an election-night rally in Detroit, has a clear schedule Wednesday and will likely be using every moment of it to assemble the war room and discuss her remaining primary options, The Hill reported, with the nomination quickly sliding out of view.

“Elizabeth is talking to her team to assess the path forward,” an unnamed senior campaign aide told The Daily Beast.

Despite falling to fourth place in a number of national and state polls in recent weeks, according to RealClearPolitics polling aggregates, Warren maintained composure and confidence going into Super Tuesday.

“My name is Elizabeth Warren and I’m the woman who’s going to beat [President] Donald Trump,” Warren told her Detroit audience Tuesday night, MLive.com reported.

“Prediction has been a terrible business and pundits have gotten it wrong over and over,” Warren said.

“Here’s my advice. Cast a vote that will make you proud. Cast a vote from your heart. Go for the person you think will make the best president of the United States.”

But walking away from the 14-state primary with just 45 additional pledged delegates, the radical-left senator dramatically under-performed, tallying similar numbers to former New York City mayor and late-race rival Mike Bloomberg.

Bloomberg would announce his departure from the race less than 12 hours after the majority of poll closings, throwing his support behind Biden — the only remaining moderate-lane candidate.

And with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer having already dramatically influenced race momentum by allowing Democratic moderates to coalesce around Biden via weekend dropouts of their own, many in the party’s progressive wing were calling on Warren to do the same as results poured in Tuesday night.

We break down all of the Super Tuesday results in so far👉https://t.co/7rRbRgSaSo pic.twitter.com/ckiaUr0ojd — POLITICO (@politico) March 4, 2020

After failing to secure a victory even in her home state of Massachusetts, Warren was widely panned as having spoiled fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders chances across the board Tuesday — particularly in states where a split progressive vote may have allowed a surging Biden to walk away with the plurality of support.

Carrying Alabama, Arkansas, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, Biden surpassed Sanders in the delegate count for the first time this race, RealClearPolitics data suggests.

According to a results update from Politico, however, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Texas and Maine — which looks like it could go for Biden as well — may have been in play for Sanders if Warren were not in the race.

The hashtag “WarrenDropOut” even was trending Wednesday morning on Twitter.

Never one to miss an opportunity, the president picked up on this trend, mocking Warren on Twitter for her potential hindrance of progressive success Tuesday.

“Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn’t in the race,” Trump wrote. “Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states … she may very well go down as the all time great SPOILER.”

As of yet, 32 states remain in play in the 2020 Democratic primary, and no candidate has secured even half of the 1,991 delegates required to win the nomination.

The statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight suggests there is a 61 percent chance the race is not decided before the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this July.

The Western Journal has reached out to the Warren campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

