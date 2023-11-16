Share
News
Sports

Ex-NFL Wide Receiver Dies Suddenly at 35 from Unknown Cause

 By Bryan Chai  November 16, 2023 at 10:59am
Share

Devon Wylie, a former NFL receiver who played for a number of teams, has died unexpectedly at the age of 35.

Wylie’s alma mater, Fresno State University, shared the news on social media Tuesday.

“Forever a Bulldog,” Fresno State posted on X along with a photo of Wylie. “Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time.”

Trending:
3 Women Arrested at Airport Over Alleged 'Ghost Bag' Operation

KFSN-TV spoke to several former teammates who confirmed the tragic news.

No cause of death has been given.

Fresno State special teams coach John Baxter opened up about Wylie’s death on X.

“This is a tremendous loss. Being someone’s Coach is a blessing beyond words and a hardwired lifetime relationship,” Baxter posted. “This is a tragic loss beyond words. What a great Bulldog, brother, son and teammate.

“We love you Devon Wylie!”

Wylie was a standout receiver for Fresno State from 2007 to 2011, though you wouldn’t be able to tell from the offensive statistics.

He finished his collegiate career with a relatively pedestrian 98 catches, 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.

Related:
8 Teens Arrested on Murder Charges in Deadly Beating of 17-Year-Old Student

But it was under Baxter’s special teams coaching that Wylie carved out a role for himself as a dynamic and productive kick returner.

In his senior year, Wylie finished the year fifth in the nation in punt returns, including a pair of electric return touchdowns against ranked opponents.

That helped Wylie become a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL draft.

Wylie lasted a season in Kansas City before signing with the Tennessee Titans.

From there, Wylie bounced around various NFL practice squads and also had a stint in the Canadian Football League.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

 

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

 

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

 

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

 

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.

 

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Ex-NFL Wide Receiver Dies Suddenly at 35 from Unknown Cause
'The Rock' Tells Joe Rogan How His Democratic Friends Really Feel About Biden
Apple, BlackRock, Pfizer CEOs Fawn Over China's Communist Ruler Xi Jinping, Give Standing Ovation
Taylor Swift Addresses 'Sorcery Allegations' After Strange Occurrence at Concert
Republican Wins Competitive State House Seat by 74 Votes
See more...

Conversation