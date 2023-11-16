Devon Wylie, a former NFL receiver who played for a number of teams, has died unexpectedly at the age of 35.

Wylie’s alma mater, Fresno State University, shared the news on social media Tuesday.

“Forever a Bulldog,” Fresno State posted on X along with a photo of Wylie. “Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time.”

Forever a Bulldog. Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/DxsPuonou0 — Fresno State Football 🏆 (@FresnoStateFB) November 14, 2023

KFSN-TV spoke to several former teammates who confirmed the tragic news.

No cause of death has been given.

Fresno State special teams coach John Baxter opened up about Wylie’s death on X.

“This is a tremendous loss. Being someone’s Coach is a blessing beyond words and a hardwired lifetime relationship,” Baxter posted. “This is a tragic loss beyond words. What a great Bulldog, brother, son and teammate.

“We love you Devon Wylie!”

I can’t believe this but that said this is a tremendous loss. Being someone’s Coach is a blessing beyond words and a hardwired lifetime relationship. This is a tragic loss beyond words. What a great Bulldog, brother, son and teammate. We love you Devon Wylie! Bulldog Born… pic.twitter.com/NcICwqt0vV — CoachJohnBaxter (@CoachJohnBaxter) November 14, 2023

Wylie was a standout receiver for Fresno State from 2007 to 2011, though you wouldn’t be able to tell from the offensive statistics.

He finished his collegiate career with a relatively pedestrian 98 catches, 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.

But it was under Baxter’s special teams coaching that Wylie carved out a role for himself as a dynamic and productive kick returner.

In his senior year, Wylie finished the year fifth in the nation in punt returns, including a pair of electric return touchdowns against ranked opponents.

That helped Wylie become a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL draft.

Wylie lasted a season in Kansas City before signing with the Tennessee Titans.

From there, Wylie bounced around various NFL practice squads and also had a stint in the Canadian Football League.

