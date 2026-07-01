China-Based Tech Mogul Who Funds US Communist Groups in Grand Jury Crosshairs: Report

It may have taken a few years, but it appears the Department of Justice is finally closing in on one of the more well-known financiers of far-left causes in the United States.

According to multiple reports, Neville Roy Singham — a China-based tech mogul — is being investigated by a federal grand jury over alleged financial crimes.

Citing unnamed sources, Fox News reported that “the grand jury in Manhattan has issued subpoenas as part of a probe launched by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York.”

The investigation has been authorized by Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The case already appears well underway. Prosecutors have reportedly already presented evidence to the grand jury. That, in turn, prompted subpoenas seeking all manner of financial records from various organizations within Singham’s network.

In fact, the New York Post reported that the grand jury probe began “months ago” — and it appears some big players are involved.

For example, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly met with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon as part of this probe. One of the bank’s entities is allegedly tied to funneling Singham’s copious funds to various groups across America.

And he wasn’t funding pizza parties.

As House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith put it in September 2025, Singham is accused of helping these groups incite “protests and riots across the U.S.”

Smith accused one of the groups in Singham’s orbit of justifying the barbaric Oct. 7 Hamas attack, and also of “pushing CCP propaganda, glorifying the Chinese revolution and partnering with pro-PRC groups.”

“Mr. Singham has a long history of questionable ties that have attracted the attention of federal law enforcement,” Smith wrote.

Despite that “long history” and an apparently outsized reputation, Singham only appears to have been in a grand jury’s crosshairs in the last few months.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, had been sounding the alarm on Singham since last year:

Back in September, I spoke to @MariaBartiromo about referring Neville Roy Singham to the DOJ for investigation into FARA violations for working with the CCP to undermine American sovereignty and fund violent uprisings on U.S. soil. Now, the DOJ has opened a grand jury probe into… pic.twitter.com/uWwPmEJX0V — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 30, 2026

Perhaps even more alarmingly, The New York Times actually published a report about Singham’s funding as early as 2023.

The report, last updated in August 2023, said: “In fact, a New York Times investigation found, [the group “No Cold War”] is part of a lavishly funded influence campaign that defends China and pushes its propaganda. At the center is a charismatic American millionaire, Neville Roy Singham, who is known as a socialist benefactor of far-left causes.

“What is less known, and is hidden amid a tangle of nonprofit groups and shell companies, is that Mr. Singham works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide.”

That nearly two-year-old report laid out that Singham, for all intents and purposes, was not using his money to do anything especially constructive for America.

And if those financial impropriety allegations hold any weight, Singham could very well be pondering if he should’ve used his money to improve America’s prison system instead.

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