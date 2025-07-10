Exclusive: Scott Jennings Reveals First Big-Name Guest for His Brand-New Show

Scott Jennings, a rising star in conservative media in an unlikely place, is taking his message to the airwaves with a nationally syndicated radio show aimed at taking the fight to the left.

Salem Media Group announced this week the debut of “The Scott Jennings Show,” which will launch Monday and air weekdays on stations nationwide.

“We’re going on offense,” Jennings said in an official news release. “Every day, I’ll take calls, interview big names, and take the fight directly to the liberal machine. It’s time to bust the narratives and bring back some plain old common sense.”

Beginning Monday, July 14 … can’t wait to get rolling. 2-3pm eastern on Salem Radio stations coast to coast! pic.twitter.com/EFnXSP4BOk — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 10, 2025

In a conversation with The Western Journal, Jennings confirmed the mission statement remains his driving force.

Jennings then announced his show would kick off next week with a high-profile guest.

“Here’s a scoop – my first guest on Monday is House Speaker Mike Johnson,” he said.

Johnson is riding high after helping shepherd President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” through Congress.

The sweeping legislation delivers on core campaign promises: tax relief, strengthened immigration enforcement, and a renewed focus on border security.

Jennings, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and longtime GOP strategist, went to the mat for the bill on CNN.

He has become one of the network’s most prominent voices in the post-Biden media era.

The Kentucky native spends most of his evenings challenging the left’s narratives and spin in what is often a lion’s den. (He plans to continue appearing on CNN in addition to doing the radio show.)

The veteran columnist and political strategist has seen his star shine so bright in 2025, he has had the ear of Trump.

In May, Jennings was on a CNN panel where a claim was made that the Trump administration was one of “chaos.”

“I’ve been with the president recently. I’ve watched him in these meetings. I’ve seen the way things are working,” Jennings said.

While addressing Xochitl Hinojosa, a former Biden Justice Department public affairs official, he said, “There is no chaos. But I can tell you this: Unlike in the administration you work for, there’s no doubt who’s running the country, and it’s Donald Trump.”

"I've been with the president recently, I've watched him in these meetings. I've seen the way things are working. There is no chaos. But I can tell you this, unlike in the administration you work for, there's no doubt who's running the country, and it's Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/X2BmkwLFg8 — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) May 2, 2025

After Jennings was invited to join the editorial board of The Los Angeles Times last November, he said he hoped to bring back some legitimacy for a media apparatus that had not only abandoned conservatives but had made them an adversary.

“I approach my commentary jobs by starting with the truth and then providing my honest opinion based on my conservative values and experience,” he said.

His new program is primed to deliver exactly that, combining caller interactions with high-profile conservative guests and analysis.

Phil Boyce, the Senior VP at Salem, praised Jennings as a “disruptor” while announcing his new show.

“He’s the Lone Ranger of the CNN panel, armed with facts and fearless in delivery. He doesn’t just survive in hostile territory — he dominates. Now, with a national platform on Salem, Scott becomes a daily fixture in the battle to save the country,” Boyce said.

Listeners can hear his hard-hitting, no-holds-barred show airing live each weekday from 2 to 3 p.m. ET.

You can find a Salem station near you at this link. The show will also be available on demand on the Salem Podcast Network.

