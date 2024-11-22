Share
News
Daniel Penny (C) arrives for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on November 18, 2024 in New York City.
Daniel Penny (C) arrives for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on November 18, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Expert Medical Witness Testifies Subway Marine Daniel Penny 'Did Not Cause Death' of Jordan Neely

 By Randy DeSoto  November 22, 2024 at 11:50am
Share

A medical expert for Daniel Penny’s defense in his New York manslaughter trial testified Thursday that the Marine veteran’s chokehold on Jordan Neely did not cause his death.

Rather, forensic pathologist Dr. Satish Chundru, who has performed over 9,000 autopsies, said it was drugs in Neeley’s system, as well as preexisting medical and other issues that did him in.

On May 1, 2023, Penny, 26, restrained Neely in a chokehold after he threatened to kill passengers on a New York City subway train, according to witnesses.

“Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, had the synthetic marijuana in his system at the time of his death, trial evidence has shown,” the New York Post reported.

The 30-year-old also suffered from a sickle cell blood disorder. Sickle cell conditions affect blood flow in the body.

Chundru told jurors Thursday that “the combined effects of sickle cell crisis, the schizophrenia, the struggle and restraint, and the synthetic marijuana” was the cause of death.

“The chokehold did not cause death,” he said.

Penny have been charged in this death?

The forensic doctor further testified those suffering from schizophrenia are at an “increased risk of sudden cardiac death,” according to the Post.

He also noted that deaths can be caused by K2 (synthetic marijuana) toxicity alone.

Additionally, Chundru explained that if Penny’s chokehold had been the cause of Neely’s demise there would have been an unconscious phase that happened before the death phase. He said Penny would have had to apply pressure for an extended period to cause a death.

CBS News reported that the defense asked, “The fact that someone is restrained in a position of a chokehold and dies, does that make it a chokehold death?”

“No,” Chundru responded.

Related:
Judge Merchan's New Ruling in Hush Money Case Called a 'Massive Trump Win'

“Did Mr. Penny choke Mr. Neely to death?” the defense asked.

“No,” Chundru said.

“He also pointed out what he said were discrepancies in Neely’s medical records, specifically bruising on the homeless man’s neck, and how there was ‘almost negligible’ petechia — tiny spots of bleeding — found on his eyelids, that Chundru claimed were inconsistent with a fatal chokehold,” according to CBS.

During the cross-examination of Chundru, prosecutors pointed out that the New York City medical examiner’s officers agreed unanimously that Neely’s death was caused by asphyxiation.

“Dr. Cynthia Harris, the medical examiner who performed Neely’s autopsy, previously testified she ruled his death compression of the neck before having toxicology and other reports back,” CBS also noted.

Chundru told jurors that he has worked in 20 offices over his career and was shocked by how quickly the New York City examiner’s office issued its cause of death finding.

Penny has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Expert Medical Witness Testifies Subway Marine Daniel Penny 'Did Not Cause Death' of Jordan Neely
Justin Trudeau Vows to Arrest Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu if He Sets Foot on Canadian Soil
Prominent Bible Teacher Points Out 'Red Flags' in Trailer for Netflix's New 'Mary' Movie
First Ratings Report Since Trump Visit Brings Dismal News for 'Morning Joe'
Watch: Laken Riley's Christian Faith on Full Display as Her Stepfather Reads One of Her Final Journal Entries in Court
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation