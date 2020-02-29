Experts Project 'Long and Severe' Allergy Season for Many Americans

Experts are predicting a “long and severe” allergy season from the start of spring and into summer in the eastern United States.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that the above-normal rainfall and near-average temperatures in much of the eastern region of the country are ideal for a spring full of tree, weed and grass pollen production.

These ideal growing conditions mean that seasonal allergies may start earlier than usual in the area of the country stretching from Texas to Michigan and eastward.

This area has a population of roughly 193 million people.

“Grass pollen sufferers will face a long and severe season into summer,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

Over 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies, including millions of children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“With above-normal rainfall and near-average temperatures for much of spring, we will have plenty of tree growth in the Southeast and even pushing into the southern Plains and mid-Atlantic,” Reppert said.

Do you suffer from seasonal allergies?

Even though this will affect those with weed pollen allergies in the region as well, those in the northern Plains and the northern Rockies will get off easy this year.

“We will continue to see the lack of rainfall and some warm air take a toll on plant growth and lead to below-average and even well-below-average weed pollen from the northern Plains into the northern Rockies,” Reppert said.

“AccuWeather Daily” reported that spring is coming earlier to the United States this year than it has since 1896, arriving on March 19 throughout the entire country.

There are a few steps people with seasonal allergies can take to help keep their allergies under control, according to the Mayo Clinic.

One strategy is reducing exposure to allergy triggers by staying indoors, wearing pollen masks and removing clothes that have been worn outside.

It is also advisable to avoid going outside in the early morning when pollen counts are highest.

According to AccuWeather, pollen counts are at their peak from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and at dusk.

Warm and windy days can also create harsh conditions for those who suffer from allergies.

Keeping indoor air clean is also helpful.

This can be accomplished by using air conditioning, keeping indoor air dry with a dehumidifier and using a portable high-efficiency particulate air filter in the bedroom.

