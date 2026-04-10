Fact Check: Are Claims That the Military Draft Will Resume in December True?
If you’ve spent any time on social media in the past few days, particularly in the context of looking up news about the conflict in Iran, you may have heard that you’re automatically being entered into the military draft system and that drafting will resume in December.
In fact, this even spilled over from social media, with one of the left-wing personalities on Fox News intimating during a debate that it was going to happen.
But is it true? No. But it makes for a good scare tactic.
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