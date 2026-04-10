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Rumors have been flying on social media about a military draft being reinstated.
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Rumors have been flying on social media about a military draft being reinstated. (gorodenkoff - iStock / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Are Claims That the Military Draft Will Resume in December True?

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 10, 2026 at 3:00am
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If you’ve spent any time on social media in the past few days, particularly in the context of looking up news about the conflict in Iran, you may have heard that you’re automatically being entered into the military draft system and that drafting will resume in December.

In fact, this even spilled over from social media, with one of the left-wing personalities on Fox News intimating during a debate that it was going to happen.

But is it true? No. But it makes for a good scare tactic.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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