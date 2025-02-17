Fact Check: Was Elon Musk Just Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Finding social media posts about Elon Musk are easy. Finding ones that accurate? Now there’s a discovery.

Juanita Broaddrick, who has long claimed she was sexually assaulted by former President Bill Clinton while he was attorney general of Arkansas, shared some good news on X.

“BREAKING: Elon Musk has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for Promoting Free Speech!!!” she posted.

BREAKING: Elon Musk has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for Promoting Free Speech!!! pic.twitter.com/nrrvU0jt7P — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 15, 2025

The Nobel Prize panel does not announce nominees, although those who sponsor a particular person are free to do so.

The last American to win the Nobel Peace Prize was former President Barack Obama, who won the award in 2009.

In this case, Branko Grims, a Slovenian member of the European Parliament, abounded back in January that he had nominated Musk.

The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today. Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this… pic.twitter.com/QdI4fnbzdU — Branko Grims (@BrankoGrimsX1) January 29, 2025

“The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today,” Grims wrote in a Jan 29 post on X.

In December, Grims said, Musk deserved the award for advancing “free speech,” according to The Hill.

👀🚨JUST IN: Elon Musk has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for promoting Free Speech. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 15, 2025

“I propose that Elon Musk receives the Nobel Peace Prize for the next year because he did much more for the freedom of speech, which is a basic human right, much more than anybody else in the third millennium,” he said then.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter was “the best of what [could have] happened for Western civilization in the last few years.”

Many on X showed support for the nomination.

🚨HOLY COW:￼ Elon Musk has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for protecting Free Speech Congratulations, @ElonMusk! pic.twitter.com/VFRw4EIZwe — Carter Hughes (@itscarterhughes) February 15, 2025

Musk was nominated last year for the award by Norwegian Parliament member Marius Nilsen.

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in the past due to his work developing the Abraham Accords that forged ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

