Elon Musk speaks with President Donald Trump and reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
Elon Musk speaks with President Donald Trump and reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Was Elon Musk Just Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?

 By Jack Davis  February 17, 2025 at 10:00am
Finding social media posts about Elon Musk are easy. Finding ones that accurate? Now there’s a discovery.

Juanita Broaddrick, who has long claimed she was sexually assaulted by former President Bill Clinton while he was attorney general of Arkansas, shared some good news on X.

“BREAKING: Elon Musk has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for Promoting Free Speech!!!” she posted.

The Nobel Prize panel does not announce nominees, although those who sponsor a particular person are free to do so.

The last American to win the Nobel Peace Prize was former President Barack Obama, who won the award in 2009.

In this case, Branko Grims, a Slovenian member of the European Parliament, abounded back in January that he had nominated Musk.

Should Elon Musk win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize?

“The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today,” Grims wrote in a Jan 29 post on X.

In December, Grims said, Musk deserved the award for advancing “free speech,” according to The Hill.

“I propose that Elon Musk receives the Nobel Peace Prize for the next year because he did much more for the freedom of speech, which is a basic human right, much more than anybody else in the third millennium,” he said then.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter was “the best of what [could have] happened for Western civilization in the last few years.”

Many on X showed support for the nomination.

Musk was nominated last year for the award by Norwegian Parliament member Marius Nilsen.

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in the past due to his work developing the Abraham Accords that forged ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

