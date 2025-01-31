Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The man who gets what he wants has been nominated for something he does not wish to receive.

A Slovenian member of the European Parliament has nominated Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to The Hill.

“The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today,” Branko Grims wrote in a post on X.

“Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this challenging project!” Grims wrote.

Muck responded tersely.

“I don’t want any prizes,” he posted on X.

In December, Grims said, Musk deserved the award for advancing “free speech,” according to The Hill.

“I propose that Elon Musk receives the Nobel Peace Prize for the next year because he did much more for the freedom of speech, which is a basic human right, much more than anybody else in the third millennium,” he said then.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter was “the best of what [could have] happened for Western civilization in the last few years.”

Musk was nominated last year for the award by Norwegian Parliament member Marius Nilsen.

Nilsen said Musk offered an “adamant defense of dialogue, free speech and [enabling] the possibility to express one’s views’ in a continuously more polarized world.”

The Nobel Peace Prize does not announce who was nominated.

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the award in the past.

In an Op-Ed on The Hill, Liz Peek wrote that Musk’s defiance of the Biden administration by fighting for free speech deserved to be recognized.

“Your government wants to control what you hear and read, and it is not to be trusted. Yes, there are kooks and blackguards on X — and on other platforms — who do not tell the truth. Better to let the American people figure it out, using their own reason and common sense, than to hand over our rights to self-interested government censors,” she wrote.

“That’s why Musk deserves the Nobel prize.”

